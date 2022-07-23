Video
Mild heatwave to continue

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

No relief is in sight as the mild heat wave sweeping through some districts of Bangladesh is likely to continue, says the weather department.
However, light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
Showers are also expected to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country, the department said in its bulletin.
The mild heat wave sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi and Pabna may continue, according to the weather office.
Day and night temperatures may also remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded in Rajshahi at 37.5 degrees, while the minimum was recorded in Rangamati and Feni at 25 degrees. The sun rose on Friday at 5.23am and it will set at 6.47pm.    -UNB


