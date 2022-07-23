The dark side of TikTok

The last sunny corner on the internet" was TikTok's catchphrase when it first launched, but it has since faded from the public consciousness. It's just been five years since the app launched, but it's already provided a warm glow to its 1 billion plus users and an icy splash of rivalry to Silicon Valley's social network incumbents. Its growth has opened a hitherto restricted sector of the tech industry to competition.



However, despite the fact that TikTok is a hit with users and advertisers alike, some people are suspicious of its true nature. Owner ByteDance is situated in China where the government is notoriously obsessed with monitoring and propaganda, making it an unnerving location for a media app to call home. TikTok's apparent function as a "Trojan horse" is stirring up a bipartisan fury in Congress as its influence grows and elections near.



A lot of people are excited about TikTok, but they're also right to be concerned. Competition in social media has been revolutionized by the app. However, if left unchecked, it poses a threat to the opponents of the Chinese Communist Party. As US-China ties deteriorate, finding a method for TikTok to operate in the West is a test of whether global business and the global internet can continue to function.



Although TikTok appears to be a simple app, it hides a frighteningly sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI). TikTok was able to sign up its first 1 billion subscribers in half the time it took Facebook, because to its talent for learning what people loved.



The average user in the US spends 50 percent more time each day on the app than the average Instagram user. With a projected income of $12 billion this year, TikTok is likely to match YouTube's in 2024. The app is attracting a mix of younger and older developers.



The impact on the marketplace has been profound. Facebook, now renamed as Meta, was sued by American trustbusters in 2020 for its purported social media dominance. Meta has been particularly hard-hit as tech stocks have taken a beating; the company is now re-engineering its products to appear like TikTok. Often, the United States accuses China of emulating capitalism in the West. The shoe has shifted positions.



Concerns over TikTok's Chinese ownership have been simmering for a long time. When Donald Trump was in the White House, he tried and failed to get ByteDance to sell its American TikTok business to a domestic owner. Today, with TikTok's user base approaching a twofold increase since the Trump administration's inception, and with US-China relations at an all-time low, things have come to a head.



The most frequently mentioned concern is one of confidentiality. According to the Chinese government, companies in China have the freedom to request any data they want. However, despite the fact that most TikTokers are unconcerned about having the Communist Party analyse their dance steps, the app's deluge of videos might be trawled for face and voice data that China is building at home.



However, I believe that this concern is much overblown. Especially for Americans, whose data privacy regulations are weak, most of this information may be scraped from TikTok's front end or purchased online. The benefit of having access from the inside would be minimal.



Underappreciated is China's ability to sway TikTok's enormous international audience by censoring what they see on the app. TikTok has become a key source of news and information. If you open the app, you may see Supreme Court protests or Boris Johnson flailing around. TikTok is considered a news source by a quarter of American users. The percentage can reach 50% in places where the mainstream media is weak.



That raises severe concerns about TikTok's headquarters in China. A popular ByteDance app was shut down by the Chinese government four years ago because of the jokes made on it that were seen as subversive. Content censors for TikTok are located outside of China. But Beijing is where the app's algorithm is developed. A few tweaks here and there might help films questioning the origins of covid19, for example, or blaming NATO for the conflict in Ukraine, gain more attention. It would be difficult to detect tampering because each user receives a customized feed.



TikTok, on the other hand, is adamant that no such interference has occurred. But a company that is easily bullied by an authoritarian regime obsessed with manipulating the media is plainly a danger. Think about China's record in Hong Kong if you find this paranoid. Western countries may one day have to shut down TikTok if new safety measures are not implemented.



TikTok has offered to allow third parties to study its algorithm in an effort to combat the problem of algorithmic manipulation. Does a spate of pro-Trump videos indicate that someone in Beijing is manipulating an AI program, or is it simply because audiences appreciate content that divides them?



The more difficult phase is to maintain TikTok's autonomy. It's time for ByteDance to go farther in its attempts to keep TikTok's management apart from the parent business.



TikTok should have its own board of directors, with people from outside China, who are ultimately responsible for the company's success (ideally including some who speak for wider interests than venture capital). In order to offer foreign investors a greater voice, the company should be listed outside of China. These are techniques to prove that TikTok is truly independent.



Dipendronath Das is a writer







