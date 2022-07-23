Bangladesh, Nepal can mutually benefit from tourism sector



Alvi Rahman Shovon



The historical relations that the countries have enjoyed begin with the visit to Nepal of Atish Dipankar, a Buddhist scholar from Bikrampur (Bangladesh) in the 12th century. Since the history, the Bengal Delta was integrated into a network of long-distance trade, cultural exchange and travel from Tibet and Nepal in the north before the battle of Plassey in 1757.



But it was stopped by the British colonial rule and not fully functional afterwards. Also, after the division of East and West Bengal, new taxation and land reform in 1905 and Hindu and Muslim division strategy of British had led to growing relationship gaps between these two countries.



The Kingdom of Nepal became one of the first nations to recognise Bangladesh as a sovereign nation on January 16, 1972 and established a bilateral trade relation on 8th April 1972.



Earlier, in 1963, Nepal and Pakistan had signed agreements to recognise each other in the "Most Favoured Nation" status of importance for developing trade and cooperation. This was the first initiative taken by both governments to connect two countries since the British rule.



Even though relations had improved considerably after the signing of the agreements to develop trade, transit, and civil aviation after the independence of Bangladesh in 1976, it was not followed up with considerable effort because of the political situation of both the countries at that time and inefficiency of bureaucracy in both the governments.



Nepal is very close to Bangladesh and is connected by land, growing rapidly for tourism and can be a favourable and inexpensive destination for the Bangladeshi and Nepalese middle class and high-income earners.



Tourism is thriving in South Asia, and visitors from abroad flock to its enormous number of natural, cultural and historical attractions. According to a report of Asian Development Bank, maximising the co-benefits of this growing wave of border tourism is an important priority for Nepal and Bangladesh.



The physical distance between the two countries is approximately around 23 kilometers. They are separated by the Indian Territory known as the Siliguri Corridor. The relationship between these countries is strong due to a shared culture, visits and interactions between government agencies and the mutual trust between people of both countries.



The countries are closer in terms of proximity but the tourism relationships between both the countries are not as strong as expected. The government policymakers of both countries largely believe that the enhanced tourism relation between Nepal and Bangladesh may have a considerable contribution in terms of economic development of both the countries.



The economic cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh is mostly affected by their national policies supporting trade and commerce, infrastructure development, regional agreements and geopolitical set-up. So, it is very important to diagram the various dimensions of the Nepal- Bangladesh relationship, and find the opportunities and challenges for better economic cooperation through tourism.



Nepal and Bangladesh can generate strong development synergy through effective cooperation in tourism, trade, transportation, investment and finance.



According to the Nepal Tourism Statistics of 2017, the tourism sector of Bangladesh and Nepal has seen increased growth in recent years. The direct contribution of the travel and tourism sector to GDP was 2.2 percent ($5.3 billion) of total GDP of Bangladesh and 7.5 percent ($1.7 billion) of total GDP of Nepal in 2016 including indirectly 3.8 percent and 6.4 percent respectively.



Bangladesh, located at the crossroad between South and South East Asia, is home to the longest unbroken sandy seaside beach (Cox's Bazar) and the biggest mangrove area (the Sundarbans) in the world. Meanwhile, Nepal is rich in flora and fauna, including rhododendrons and orchids, snow leopards, Gharials, Elephants, wild buffalos, one horn rhinos, deer, as well as a wide variety of birds. It would be the cheapest tourist destination for the people for weekend retreats or short travel.



The ease of access and low price-tag means that it would also be a good research spot for different university students. High altitude expeditions, trekking, paragliding etc are also popular amongst tourists in Nepal. Nepal is also a gateway to Tibet for South Asia.



Local and foreign investments in the tourism sector are soaring in Nepal and Bangladesh, including many new foreign hotel chains, foreign restaurant chains, and resorts/guest houses, as well as accommodation, tourism services and skills development.



The trial run of a Bangladesh- India- Nepal bus service that began on 23 April 2018 from Dhaka to Kathmandu is the major development in cross border transport service among the three nations. This is the good beginning of sub-regional connectivity.



India, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia are taking benefits from Nepal and Bangladesh in medical tourism. According to a report on health services, one in three foreign patients in Indian hospital hailed from Bangladesh and Nepal. On average, 1000 Bangladeshis everyday day go to India for medical treatment.



The Bangladesh government annually offers position to Nepali students in the fields of medicine and engineering. In addition, hundreds of Nepali students are conducting higher education on their own funds at various colleges and universities in Bangladesh, mainly in the fields of medical, dental science and engineering.



Nepal and Bangladesh should concentrate their efforts and take initiative for preparing a comprehensive strategy to enhance and stimulate intra-region cooperation and investment for hotel and tourism consulting services, hotel management and tourism technology applications, skills training and development and hospitality business.



In the term of medical tourism, Bangladesh can improve hospital facilities by installing sophisticated medical equipment and ensure quality treatment to stop own medical tourists and lure South Asian medical tourists including Nepal. Or, Nepal and Bangladesh can work on a joint venture for a medical city, because Nepal has a very good climatic condition for medical cities and varieties of treatments.



Development of soft infrastructure between Nepal and Bangladesh can include more institutional and direct investment in each other's countries, enhanced trade in services, exchange of ICT, more people-to-people contacts, tourism and easing of visa procedures and tariff hurdles.



Besides, Nepal can take some initiatives for the education tourism for Bangladeshi students as like Bangladesh already offering them. Nepal government can attract the Bangladeshi students by providing scholarship as well.



Nepal, the country of the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, the Majestic Himalayas, and Nepal, where there are many diverse and rich ancient cultures, is the birthplace of Buddha Lumbini Gautama, a wonderful tourist-like discovery and unique experience land potential.



For those who value a truly fascinating experience, Nepal is an ideal destination. As Nepal is a landlocked country, there are golden opportunities for Nepalese people to experience the sea and drive the sea at Cox's Bazaar, the world's largest ocean beach and largest mangrove area Sundarubans in Bangladesh.



Writer is a blogger













The People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal are two sovereign and friendly countries that have been progressing since the founding of Bangladesh in 1971.The historical relations that the countries have enjoyed begin with the visit to Nepal of Atish Dipankar, a Buddhist scholar from Bikrampur (Bangladesh) in the 12th century. Since the history, the Bengal Delta was integrated into a network of long-distance trade, cultural exchange and travel from Tibet and Nepal in the north before the battle of Plassey in 1757.But it was stopped by the British colonial rule and not fully functional afterwards. Also, after the division of East and West Bengal, new taxation and land reform in 1905 and Hindu and Muslim division strategy of British had led to growing relationship gaps between these two countries.The Kingdom of Nepal became one of the first nations to recognise Bangladesh as a sovereign nation on January 16, 1972 and established a bilateral trade relation on 8th April 1972.Earlier, in 1963, Nepal and Pakistan had signed agreements to recognise each other in the "Most Favoured Nation" status of importance for developing trade and cooperation. This was the first initiative taken by both governments to connect two countries since the British rule.Even though relations had improved considerably after the signing of the agreements to develop trade, transit, and civil aviation after the independence of Bangladesh in 1976, it was not followed up with considerable effort because of the political situation of both the countries at that time and inefficiency of bureaucracy in both the governments.Nepal is very close to Bangladesh and is connected by land, growing rapidly for tourism and can be a favourable and inexpensive destination for the Bangladeshi and Nepalese middle class and high-income earners.Tourism is thriving in South Asia, and visitors from abroad flock to its enormous number of natural, cultural and historical attractions. According to a report of Asian Development Bank, maximising the co-benefits of this growing wave of border tourism is an important priority for Nepal and Bangladesh.The physical distance between the two countries is approximately around 23 kilometers. They are separated by the Indian Territory known as the Siliguri Corridor. The relationship between these countries is strong due to a shared culture, visits and interactions between government agencies and the mutual trust between people of both countries.The countries are closer in terms of proximity but the tourism relationships between both the countries are not as strong as expected. The government policymakers of both countries largely believe that the enhanced tourism relation between Nepal and Bangladesh may have a considerable contribution in terms of economic development of both the countries.The economic cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh is mostly affected by their national policies supporting trade and commerce, infrastructure development, regional agreements and geopolitical set-up. So, it is very important to diagram the various dimensions of the Nepal- Bangladesh relationship, and find the opportunities and challenges for better economic cooperation through tourism.Nepal and Bangladesh can generate strong development synergy through effective cooperation in tourism, trade, transportation, investment and finance.According to the Nepal Tourism Statistics of 2017, the tourism sector of Bangladesh and Nepal has seen increased growth in recent years. The direct contribution of the travel and tourism sector to GDP was 2.2 percent ($5.3 billion) of total GDP of Bangladesh and 7.5 percent ($1.7 billion) of total GDP of Nepal in 2016 including indirectly 3.8 percent and 6.4 percent respectively.Bangladesh, located at the crossroad between South and South East Asia, is home to the longest unbroken sandy seaside beach (Cox's Bazar) and the biggest mangrove area (the Sundarbans) in the world. Meanwhile, Nepal is rich in flora and fauna, including rhododendrons and orchids, snow leopards, Gharials, Elephants, wild buffalos, one horn rhinos, deer, as well as a wide variety of birds. It would be the cheapest tourist destination for the people for weekend retreats or short travel.The ease of access and low price-tag means that it would also be a good research spot for different university students. High altitude expeditions, trekking, paragliding etc are also popular amongst tourists in Nepal. Nepal is also a gateway to Tibet for South Asia.Local and foreign investments in the tourism sector are soaring in Nepal and Bangladesh, including many new foreign hotel chains, foreign restaurant chains, and resorts/guest houses, as well as accommodation, tourism services and skills development.The trial run of a Bangladesh- India- Nepal bus service that began on 23 April 2018 from Dhaka to Kathmandu is the major development in cross border transport service among the three nations. This is the good beginning of sub-regional connectivity.India, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia are taking benefits from Nepal and Bangladesh in medical tourism. According to a report on health services, one in three foreign patients in Indian hospital hailed from Bangladesh and Nepal. On average, 1000 Bangladeshis everyday day go to India for medical treatment.The Bangladesh government annually offers position to Nepali students in the fields of medicine and engineering. In addition, hundreds of Nepali students are conducting higher education on their own funds at various colleges and universities in Bangladesh, mainly in the fields of medical, dental science and engineering.Nepal and Bangladesh should concentrate their efforts and take initiative for preparing a comprehensive strategy to enhance and stimulate intra-region cooperation and investment for hotel and tourism consulting services, hotel management and tourism technology applications, skills training and development and hospitality business.In the term of medical tourism, Bangladesh can improve hospital facilities by installing sophisticated medical equipment and ensure quality treatment to stop own medical tourists and lure South Asian medical tourists including Nepal. Or, Nepal and Bangladesh can work on a joint venture for a medical city, because Nepal has a very good climatic condition for medical cities and varieties of treatments.Development of soft infrastructure between Nepal and Bangladesh can include more institutional and direct investment in each other's countries, enhanced trade in services, exchange of ICT, more people-to-people contacts, tourism and easing of visa procedures and tariff hurdles.Besides, Nepal can take some initiatives for the education tourism for Bangladeshi students as like Bangladesh already offering them. Nepal government can attract the Bangladeshi students by providing scholarship as well.Nepal, the country of the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, the Majestic Himalayas, and Nepal, where there are many diverse and rich ancient cultures, is the birthplace of Buddha Lumbini Gautama, a wonderful tourist-like discovery and unique experience land potential.For those who value a truly fascinating experience, Nepal is an ideal destination. As Nepal is a landlocked country, there are golden opportunities for Nepalese people to experience the sea and drive the sea at Cox's Bazaar, the world's largest ocean beach and largest mangrove area Sundarubans in Bangladesh.Writer is a blogger