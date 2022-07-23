Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Country’s tourism industry can thrive in better marine environment

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Yasir Monon

Country’s tourism industry can thrive in better marine environment

Country’s tourism industry can thrive in better marine environment

Bangladesh is a land full of beauty, with its charismatic green and the essence of six seasons. From the perspective of an average person, Bangladesh is a land with a rich cultural heritage, core traditions, and a good mix of cultural influences.

It is home to traditional music and authentic artists and writers. There are many natural beauty spots and beautiful places in Bangladesh. Shockingly, Bangladesh is not well known in the eyes of tourists around the globe; this is due to inefficient and ineffective tour operators who are primarily known by their names.

The lack of accountability, authenticity, and trustworthiness, as well as low-quality service and management by the tour service providers, discourages foreigners from visiting Bangladesh. A beautiful country with natural beauty should be more concerned about how it can keep its citizens busy enjoying its beauty. Bangladesh is lacking in the national responsibility of ensure tourists' comfort.

The marine and coastal environment is today's most fascinating phenomenon. People's research and activities are expanding in the marine environment. Coastal areas are areas that lie between land and water.

Today, more than half the world's population lives in coastal areas. This number is increasing. Coastal areas are the most popular tourist destinations, and tourism is the most significant economic activity in many areas. It is also home to many tourism activities that allow you to explore the coastal area as a major tourist destination. Bangladesh is a Southeast Asian country that has enormous potential for marine environments.

Bangladesh is known for being a country with dense population and natural scenic beauty. Bangladesh is now promoting itself as a beautiful Bangladesh. The 36000 km of coastline and 118813 km of the maritime boundary are Bangladesh's most significant natural resources. Millions of individuals depend on these natural resources for their accommodation.

All know that Bangladesh has unique and diverse marine areas. This area isn't being used as a tourist opportunity. As well as being a potential source of economic growth for Bangladesh, the marine environment is also a significant tourism area.

However, it is not used to diversify tourism activities or other recreational opportunities and is confined to a specific area like Saint Martin and Cox's Bazar. These areas are often used beyond their carrying capacity without considering sustainability or prospects. However, the government should allow using marine environments for recreational purposes that could lead to new forms of tourism and new streams such as adventure tourism, educational tourism, etc.

The other is 'Swatch of No Ground,' a marine protected area waiting for its natural treasures and unmatched natural resources. This area is currently under exploration. It can be promoted as an adventure and marine recreational activity, such as scuba diving, snorkeling, fishing, observing sea mammals and birds, cruise ship industry, ferry industry, sea kayaking and motor yachting, maritime events, etc.

It is challenging to develop recreational activities due to its diverse ecosystem, deepest zone, and significant marine protected areas. The government can also attract foreign tourists to the area by opening its doors. We all know that water makes up two-thirds of the world, so many travel agencies are incorporating underwater attractions into their travel plans; this is the future frontier of the travel industry as much of the ocean floor remains unexplored.


Today, we can find many options for transportation, restaurants, tours, and resorts under the sea in the world. Many people travel every year to different countries for different reasons. Tourism, especially adventurous tourism, is one reason people travel outbound. Our country has a vast market, but it can't make the tourist environment it needs. It can attract our local people who enjoy the marine environment.

However, it may also be a way to draw foreign tourists to see our marine resources and diversify the ecosystem. All know that Bangladesh is a river-irrigated country; this means that we can promote water-based tourism, which can help to restore river life and generate revenue.

Tourism sites that aren't adequately managed and explored due to a lack of investment and private capital in tourism development are often not adequately managed. The lack of a sales plan and public relations activities means that Bangladesh cannot offer tourist products and packages to foreign and local tourists. Many travelers return dissatisfied. Foreign attraction is also discouraged by short professional guides, incompetent airport services, few tour operators, and insufficient travel agencies.

Bangladesh has not done enough marketing and promotional activities to raise awareness about the sector. The potential of this sector can only be realized by the dynamic marketing of the products and services. Different countries compete with one another to promote their destinations. Bangladesh is far behind the pack. Bangladesh's tourism industry's success and development should be based on a solid marketing strategy.

The country's tourism sector can only grow and contribute to its economy if it puts in enough effort and the authority makes sufficient investments. Packages for tourism should not be limited to offering facilities. They should also include proper promotion activities that raise awareness about Bangladesh's many tourism opportunities.

We can do many things to address shortages. Government can establish a solid and predictive network between the public and private sectors; this is where local people could get involved. For tourists, authorities can establish a tourist information centre throughout the country. They can obtain detailed information about transportation, residence, and guidance.

A unique opportunity for Bangladesh is opening a tribal shopping centre to promote handicrafts and attract domestic and international tourists. Bangladesh Tourism Corporation should create a research centre for foreigners to conduct further research on tourism.

 A lack of good governance concerning government interaction and dealing with businesses by way of regulatory affairs are significant problems for sustainable tourism development. Authority must constructively implement the rules and regulations.

Practical promotional activities, entrepreneurship in such areas, a well-managed national and private tour center system, a transportation model and hotel management, and tour guidance facilities can help Bangladesh become a top earner in the tourism sector.

Writer is novelist, author of short storybooks


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Middle East politics: From hyper to hybrid
The dark side of TikTok
Bangladesh, Nepal can mutually benefit from tourism sector
Country’s tourism industry can thrive in better marine environment
A solution to end chaotic parking in Dhaka
No alternative to ensuring uninterrupted power supply
Strategic significance of Indian Army Chief’s Bangladesh visit
Time past and time future are contained in time present


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft