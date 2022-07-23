

Country’s tourism industry can thrive in better marine environment



It is home to traditional music and authentic artists and writers. There are many natural beauty spots and beautiful places in Bangladesh. Shockingly, Bangladesh is not well known in the eyes of tourists around the globe; this is due to inefficient and ineffective tour operators who are primarily known by their names.



The lack of accountability, authenticity, and trustworthiness, as well as low-quality service and management by the tour service providers, discourages foreigners from visiting Bangladesh. A beautiful country with natural beauty should be more concerned about how it can keep its citizens busy enjoying its beauty. Bangladesh is lacking in the national responsibility of ensure tourists' comfort.



The marine and coastal environment is today's most fascinating phenomenon. People's research and activities are expanding in the marine environment. Coastal areas are areas that lie between land and water.



Today, more than half the world's population lives in coastal areas. This number is increasing. Coastal areas are the most popular tourist destinations, and tourism is the most significant economic activity in many areas. It is also home to many tourism activities that allow you to explore the coastal area as a major tourist destination. Bangladesh is a Southeast Asian country that has enormous potential for marine environments.



Bangladesh is known for being a country with dense population and natural scenic beauty. Bangladesh is now promoting itself as a beautiful Bangladesh. The 36000 km of coastline and 118813 km of the maritime boundary are Bangladesh's most significant natural resources. Millions of individuals depend on these natural resources for their accommodation.



All know that Bangladesh has unique and diverse marine areas. This area isn't being used as a tourist opportunity. As well as being a potential source of economic growth for Bangladesh, the marine environment is also a significant tourism area.



However, it is not used to diversify tourism activities or other recreational opportunities and is confined to a specific area like Saint Martin and Cox's Bazar. These areas are often used beyond their carrying capacity without considering sustainability or prospects. However, the government should allow using marine environments for recreational purposes that could lead to new forms of tourism and new streams such as adventure tourism, educational tourism, etc.



The other is 'Swatch of No Ground,' a marine protected area waiting for its natural treasures and unmatched natural resources. This area is currently under exploration. It can be promoted as an adventure and marine recreational activity, such as scuba diving, snorkeling, fishing, observing sea mammals and birds, cruise ship industry, ferry industry, sea kayaking and motor yachting, maritime events, etc.



It is challenging to develop recreational activities due to its diverse ecosystem, deepest zone, and significant marine protected areas. The government can also attract foreign tourists to the area by opening its doors. We all know that water makes up two-thirds of the world, so many travel agencies are incorporating underwater attractions into their travel plans; this is the future frontier of the travel industry as much of the ocean floor remains unexplored.





Today, we can find many options for transportation, restaurants, tours, and resorts under the sea in the world. Many people travel every year to different countries for different reasons. Tourism, especially adventurous tourism, is one reason people travel outbound. Our country has a vast market, but it can't make the tourist environment it needs. It can attract our local people who enjoy the marine environment.



However, it may also be a way to draw foreign tourists to see our marine resources and diversify the ecosystem. All know that Bangladesh is a river-irrigated country; this means that we can promote water-based tourism, which can help to restore river life and generate revenue.



Tourism sites that aren't adequately managed and explored due to a lack of investment and private capital in tourism development are often not adequately managed. The lack of a sales plan and public relations activities means that Bangladesh cannot offer tourist products and packages to foreign and local tourists. Many travelers return dissatisfied. Foreign attraction is also discouraged by short professional guides, incompetent airport services, few tour operators, and insufficient travel agencies.



Bangladesh has not done enough marketing and promotional activities to raise awareness about the sector. The potential of this sector can only be realized by the dynamic marketing of the products and services. Different countries compete with one another to promote their destinations. Bangladesh is far behind the pack. Bangladesh's tourism industry's success and development should be based on a solid marketing strategy.



The country's tourism sector can only grow and contribute to its economy if it puts in enough effort and the authority makes sufficient investments. Packages for tourism should not be limited to offering facilities. They should also include proper promotion activities that raise awareness about Bangladesh's many tourism opportunities.



We can do many things to address shortages. Government can establish a solid and predictive network between the public and private sectors; this is where local people could get involved. For tourists, authorities can establish a tourist information centre throughout the country. They can obtain detailed information about transportation, residence, and guidance.



A unique opportunity for Bangladesh is opening a tribal shopping centre to promote handicrafts and attract domestic and international tourists. Bangladesh Tourism Corporation should create a research centre for foreigners to conduct further research on tourism.



A lack of good governance concerning government interaction and dealing with businesses by way of regulatory affairs are significant problems for sustainable tourism development. Authority must constructively implement the rules and regulations.



Practical promotional activities, entrepreneurship in such areas, a well-managed national and private tour center system, a transportation model and hotel management, and tour guidance facilities can help Bangladesh become a top earner in the tourism sector.



Writer is novelist, author of short storybooks











