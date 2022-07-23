A solution to end chaotic parking in Dhaka



Mir Mahfuzul Haque



There is no discipline in vehicle parking in Dhaka city. The vehicle's drivers have been occupying city streets violating the parking rules and regulations since long standing. Estimated that as much as 30% of the streets of Dhaka city are occupied through illegal parking by which normal traffic flow have been hampered seriously. This situation has already intensified through which the city streets have been aggravated by traffic jam. The city dwellers and pedestrians have been facing unpleasantness in this regard.



As most of the shopping malls have no proper spaced parking arrangement, shoppers are habituated to park their vehicles either in front of malls or on both sides of the road. In consequences, other vehicles cannot move freely that expedites traffic jam. This goes on under the very nose of law enforcing agency.



In most cases, such disgusted parking disorders are demonstrated in front of commercial areas, financial institutions, business establishments, shopping malls, schools, colleges, hospitals, government and private offices and other institutions. Experts have opined that the growing illegal parking agility have been increased day by day due to lack of proper monitoring activities, weakness in traffic management as well as the inadequacy of parking spaces and facilities.



Indiscriminate illegal parking is a threat to the safety of other motorists and pedestrians who are forced to walk on the roads where they have no right to walk on. In addition, pedestrians walking on road leads to road capacity reduced by traffic disorder and congestion cause a safety concern for the pedestrians due to risk of accident. Not only that road block makes interruption to service holders and workers for timely office and workplace attendance which consumes our labour hour short. Inconsequence, the nation is depriving of their services and productivity which could effect on our national revenue income.



The traffic law enforcers have failed miserably to remove the illegal parking due to unavailability of parking station in fact, but on the other hand, they are insincere to their responsibilities because of habituated mindsets. In this connection, traffic jams and disorder are being gradually increased in Dhaka city.



A significant number of illegal parking spaces have been established in various areas of the city blocking the pavements of main thoroughfares which causes hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic. In this regard, no vehicle should be allowed to park at any place in order to either load or offload goods. Similarly, passengers' pick up and drop off at any place should also be prohibited at any cost.



In most countries, engineers and planners submit their Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) study report to the city authorities about feasibilities of multi-storied development or any large commercial, residential or multi-purpose development. If the city authorities speculate that the development has not provided adequate parking space, then the city authorities request the designers to revise their design keeping duly parking space.



It seems that the parking study for most of the multi-storied and large-scale developments in Dhaka city has not been conducted duly for which most of these developments are not provided adequate parking space for their visitors and residents. With a view to keeping safe vehicles with making systematic transport arrangement at city streets, duly parking is very essential for the awaiting vehicles.



In the residential areas, every flat should have a parking place where the concerned residents could park their own vehicles. On the other hand, the city planners should have to arrange some parking stations on ward basis so that visitors could use the concerned parking station while he/she visits at the location.



Transport and urban development experts proposed to the government agencies, including Dhaka South and North City Corporation, Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority, traffic department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority to work together to solve the problem.



The government should have to control the burgeoning number of private cars by ensuring safe, adequate and comfortable public buses and other forms of public transport. Public transport can accommodate more passengers, whereas private car and official car accommodate very few number of office passengers. Many single high officials use only one vehicle for office attendance. In this connection, parking accommodation has not been built up in accordance with the number of officials' vehicles.



Multilevel parking spots in Dhaka city are not enough to meet the growing problem as rise in cars and motorcycles are quite fast. On an average, at least 40 new cars are pressed in to service daily in Dhaka. The numbers for motorcycle are 234. It is impossible to construct parking facilities accordingly.



Therefore, Dhaka needs adequate number of multilevel paid parking facilities in difference commercial areas. After parking their motorized vehicles in nearby multilevel parking lots, people may take a walk to go to their desired destinations. They will be charged for parking their cars with adequate security.



In Dhaka city, better, decent and efficient public transport system should be introduced reducing private cars so that a large number of common commuters and official commuters could avail of the transports. For governmental official separate transport could be introduced. After commencing Metrorail and Elevated Express Way, almost of parking problem could solved in terms of reducing transports. Indecent, obsolete, unregistered and illegal transports should be strictly prohibited which also be helpful for reducing parking problem. Consequently, there is a requirement a multi-dimensional approach with creative solutions to successfully address its huge parking issues.



Writer is a retired professor & principal



