

Home for the homeless



We believe, the state-sponsored housing scheme once again confirms the government's pro-people stance to stand beside the homeless. And what our Prime Minister said in this regard reconfirms her commitment and sharp sense of building a fair, humanitarian and egalitarian society.



In Bangladesh, a huge number of people are homeless and their sufferings, particularly that of children and the elderly, are well-documented.



However, Ashrayan housing project has been long offering a solution to this problem, and on Thursday, it arrived at a landmark moment as Panchagarh and Magura were announced to have become free of homeless and landless people.



9 upazilas of Panchagarh and Magura were among a total of 52 districts to have been freed of homeless people. In the process, a total of 19,780 landless families were rehabilitated. We share the bliss of those who now have a roof over head, called home. At the virtual handover ceremony, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina befittingly branded the accomplishment as an "enormous achievement", she further included in her statement that every person in the nation will have a house and an address.



Agreeing to officials, a total of 67,800 houses will be distributed among homeless families as part of the third stage of Ashrayan-2 low-cost housing scheme, an undertaking of the PM to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Of the total number, 32,904 houses were handed over on April 26, 26,229 handed over on Thursday, and 8,667 homes are currently under construction. Within the first two stages of the project, 117,329 semi-pucca houses, together with a piece of two-decimal of land had been allotted for each family, on January 23, 2021 and June 20, 2021, on separate occasions.



At the initial two stages of the project, 117,329 houses along with two decimal of land had been distributed on January 23, 2021 and June 20, 2021, respectively.



It is promising to note that the government plans to expand the scheme, given how it is has been fulfilling one of the five basic human rights.



Rather optimistically, the Ashrayan project has testified the government's capacity to meet growing demand for low cost houses for homeless people.



Need of the hour is to bring more homeless and landless people under this scheme, so that it becomes easier to completely eradicate homeless people from the country.



Last but never the least, we urge the government to extend and expand its housing scheme for the poor, so to ensure none can be termed as a destitute or homeless in Bangladesh.

It is commendable to learn that the government has freed two of the country's districts from the curse homelessness.We believe, the state-sponsored housing scheme once again confirms the government's pro-people stance to stand beside the homeless. And what our Prime Minister said in this regard reconfirms her commitment and sharp sense of building a fair, humanitarian and egalitarian society.In Bangladesh, a huge number of people are homeless and their sufferings, particularly that of children and the elderly, are well-documented.However, Ashrayan housing project has been long offering a solution to this problem, and on Thursday, it arrived at a landmark moment as Panchagarh and Magura were announced to have become free of homeless and landless people.9 upazilas of Panchagarh and Magura were among a total of 52 districts to have been freed of homeless people. In the process, a total of 19,780 landless families were rehabilitated. We share the bliss of those who now have a roof over head, called home. At the virtual handover ceremony, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina befittingly branded the accomplishment as an "enormous achievement", she further included in her statement that every person in the nation will have a house and an address.Agreeing to officials, a total of 67,800 houses will be distributed among homeless families as part of the third stage of Ashrayan-2 low-cost housing scheme, an undertaking of the PM to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Of the total number, 32,904 houses were handed over on April 26, 26,229 handed over on Thursday, and 8,667 homes are currently under construction. Within the first two stages of the project, 117,329 semi-pucca houses, together with a piece of two-decimal of land had been allotted for each family, on January 23, 2021 and June 20, 2021, on separate occasions.At the initial two stages of the project, 117,329 houses along with two decimal of land had been distributed on January 23, 2021 and June 20, 2021, respectively.It is promising to note that the government plans to expand the scheme, given how it is has been fulfilling one of the five basic human rights.Rather optimistically, the Ashrayan project has testified the government's capacity to meet growing demand for low cost houses for homeless people.Need of the hour is to bring more homeless and landless people under this scheme, so that it becomes easier to completely eradicate homeless people from the country.Last but never the least, we urge the government to extend and expand its housing scheme for the poor, so to ensure none can be termed as a destitute or homeless in Bangladesh.