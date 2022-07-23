Man crushed under train in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, July 22: A man was crushed under a train in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Taleb Molla, 60, son of Isahaq Molla, a resident of Kamarol Village under Orakandi Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajbari Railway Police Station Md Masud Alam said the Rajshahi-bound Tungipara Express Train hit Abu Taleb in Kamarol area while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.