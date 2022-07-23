Festive fishing in dried canals, beels on in Dinajpur



As scorching heat dried up water in canals, beels, marshes, and low areas in Dinajpur, fishing in these water bodies is taking place in full swing. The photo was taken from Dewan Dighi area beside the Biral-Bochaganj road in Biral Upazila recently. photo: emdadul haque

Usually these rivers and beels remain full-brimming in Ashar. But, in the month of Ashar this year, the rainfall was not adequate in Dinajpur.

Scorching heat has dried up water in drains, marshes and low areas. The fishing is taking place in full swing in 13 upazilas of the district. Especially, fishing is mostly seen along roadside small canals. Children and adolescents all are catching different species of fish by nets or hands.

The fishing is continuing from morning to afternoon. Most catches are of local small and egg-carrying. Big fishes are not so available.

A visit to Forakkabad Union in Birol Upazila found men, women and children fishing in dried croplands, drains, canals and beels. Some were seen catching in clay. Some others were catching gathered fishes in stranded water trenches along arable lands.

Moslem Uddin and Manik Islam of Dewan Dighi Village said, "After passing sleepless night, we have started catching fishes in the morning. I caught ten kg fishes till noon. These are puti, darkina, taaki, tengra, shoal, koi, gochi, tilapia and chopra mostly."

Babu and Dulal Mia of Teghora Village said, "Water got stranded in small water bodies alongside our houses. Now water has got dried out and we are catching fishes. We have got five kg fish and sold these at Tk 1,500."

Consumer Jasim Uddin said, "I have purchased one kg fish at Tk 450. Fishes available in bazaars are farmed and costly."







DINAJPUR, July 22: Festive fishing is going on across 19 rivers and 75 beels (water bodies) of the district.Usually these rivers and beels remain full-brimming in Ashar. But, in the month of Ashar this year, the rainfall was not adequate in Dinajpur.Scorching heat has dried up water in drains, marshes and low areas. The fishing is taking place in full swing in 13 upazilas of the district. Especially, fishing is mostly seen along roadside small canals. Children and adolescents all are catching different species of fish by nets or hands.The fishing is continuing from morning to afternoon. Most catches are of local small and egg-carrying. Big fishes are not so available.A visit to Forakkabad Union in Birol Upazila found men, women and children fishing in dried croplands, drains, canals and beels. Some were seen catching in clay. Some others were catching gathered fishes in stranded water trenches along arable lands.Moslem Uddin and Manik Islam of Dewan Dighi Village said, "After passing sleepless night, we have started catching fishes in the morning. I caught ten kg fishes till noon. These are puti, darkina, taaki, tengra, shoal, koi, gochi, tilapia and chopra mostly."Babu and Dulal Mia of Teghora Village said, "Water got stranded in small water bodies alongside our houses. Now water has got dried out and we are catching fishes. We have got five kg fish and sold these at Tk 1,500."Consumer Jasim Uddin said, "I have purchased one kg fish at Tk 450. Fishes available in bazaars are farmed and costly."