Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Festive fishing in dried canals, beels on in Dinajpur

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Our Correspondent

As scorching heat dried up water in canals, beels, marshes, and low areas in Dinajpur, fishing in these water bodies is taking place in full swing. The photo was taken from Dewan Dighi area beside the Biral-Bochaganj road in Biral Upazila recently. photo: emdadul haque

As scorching heat dried up water in canals, beels, marshes, and low areas in Dinajpur, fishing in these water bodies is taking place in full swing. The photo was taken from Dewan Dighi area beside the Biral-Bochaganj road in Biral Upazila recently. photo: emdadul haque

DINAJPUR, July 22: Festive fishing is going on across 19 rivers and 75 beels (water bodies) of the district.
Usually these rivers and beels remain full-brimming in Ashar. But, in the month of Ashar this year, the rainfall was not adequate in Dinajpur.
Scorching heat has dried up water in drains, marshes and low areas. The fishing is taking place in full swing in 13 upazilas of the district. Especially, fishing is mostly seen along roadside small canals. Children and adolescents all are catching different species of fish by nets or hands.
The fishing is continuing from morning to afternoon. Most catches are of local small and egg-carrying.  Big fishes are not so available.
A visit to Forakkabad Union in Birol Upazila found men, women and children fishing in dried croplands, drains, canals and beels. Some were seen catching in clay. Some others were catching gathered fishes in stranded water trenches along arable lands.
Moslem Uddin and Manik Islam of Dewan Dighi Village said, "After passing sleepless night, we have started catching fishes in the morning. I caught ten kg fishes till noon. These are puti, darkina, taaki, tengra, shoal,  koi, gochi, tilapia and chopra mostly."
Babu and Dulal Mia of Teghora Village said, "Water got stranded in small water bodies alongside our houses. Now water has got dried out and we are catching fishes. We have got five kg fish and sold these at Tk 1,500."
Consumer Jasim Uddin said, "I have purchased one kg fish at Tk 450. Fishes available in bazaars are farmed and costly."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man crushed under train in Gopalganj
Festive fishing in dried canals, beels on in Dinajpur
Two bakeries fined in Chandpur, Chattogram
Two men murdered in Moulvibazar, Sirajganj
Five found dead in five districts
Three jailed in Barishal, Bogura
Six minors drown in four districts
Croplands parching at Raninagar


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]yobserverbd.com, [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft