Two bakeries fined in Chandpur, Chattogram

Two bakeries have been fined for keeping date-expired products and making food in an unhealthy environment in two districts- Chandpur and Chattogram, in three days.

CHANDPUR: A mobile court here on Thursday fined a bakery owner for keeping expired products in Faridganj Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Faridganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Taslimun Nesa imposed the fine of Tk 10,000 to Masud Alam, owner of Laobni Bakery in Daspara area.

UNO Taslimun Nesa said the mobile court conducted a drive at the bakery and fined the owner under the Consumers' Right Protection Act for not using product packaging and keeping expired products.

CHATTOGRAM: The Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP) fined a food factory Tk 1.5 lakh for keeping food in an unhealthy environment at Baklia in the city on Tuesday.





















