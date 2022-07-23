Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two bakeries fined in Chandpur, Chattogram

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondents

Two bakeries have been fined for keeping date-expired products and making food in an unhealthy environment in two districts- Chandpur and Chattogram, in three days.  
CHANDPUR: A mobile court here on Thursday fined a bakery owner for keeping expired products in Faridganj Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Faridganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Taslimun Nesa imposed the fine of Tk 10,000 to Masud Alam, owner of Laobni Bakery in Daspara area.
UNO Taslimun Nesa said the mobile court conducted a drive at the bakery and fined the owner under the Consumers' Right Protection Act for not using product packaging and keeping expired products.
CHATTOGRAM: The Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP) fined a food factory Tk 1.5 lakh for keeping food in an unhealthy environment at Baklia in the city on Tuesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man crushed under train in Gopalganj
Festive fishing in dried canals, beels on in Dinajpur
Two bakeries fined in Chandpur, Chattogram
Two men murdered in Moulvibazar, Sirajganj
Five found dead in five districts
Three jailed in Barishal, Bogura
Six minors drown in four districts
Croplands parching at Raninagar


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft