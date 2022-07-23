Two men murdered in Moulvibazar, Sirajganj

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Sirajganj, on Wednesday.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A tea labourer was killed while he was trying to stop a clash in between two brothers in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Ratiram Nayek, 40, was a resident of Dabalchhara Tea Garden under Shamsernagar Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Dargana Almik and his brother Sushil Almik were locked into a clash in the tea garden at around 11:30pm over family issues. At that time, Ratiram went to stop the fighting, but was killed by the sharp weapon of Dargana.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Dargana and Sushil on Thursday morning.

A murder case was filed with Kamalganj Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Sub-Inspector of Shamsernagar Police Outpost Abdur Rahman confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was beaten to death by his rivals in Tarash Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Golbar Hossain, 45, son of late Azahar Ali, was a resident of Arangail Village under Deshigram Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarash PS Md Shahidul Islam said Golbar had a long standing feud with one Delwar Hossain of the area over money transaction.

As a sequel to it, Delwar had been locked into an altercation with Golbar at Arangail Bazar at night.

At one stage of the altercation, Delwar along with his people started beating Golbar, leaving him critically injured.

His son Shakil, 17, was also injured as he came forward to save Golbar.

Later on, Golbar died on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body at dawn on Thursday and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, Delwar went into hiding soon after the incident, the OC added.














