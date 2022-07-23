Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five found dead in five districts

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Our Correspondents

Five people including two females have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Manikganj, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Pabna and Patuakhali, in four days.
MANIKGANJ: The body of a college student was recovered from the Kaliganga River in Ghior Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon after he had gone missing for a day.
The deceased was identified as Borshon Islam, 18, son of Robiul Islam, hailed from Sadar Upazila of the district. He was a student of Manikganj Government Debendra College.
Local sources said Borshon fell off a boat near the Kaliganga Bridge in the river at around 12:30 pm on Wednesday when he went on a river cruise with his friends. He had been missing since then.
Police and fire service personnel conducted rescue operations in the river, but did not find him out.
Later on, some passersby spotted the body in the river below the Tora Bridge at around 5:30 pm on Thursday.
On information, two separate teams of Naval Police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-4) rushed to the scene and recovered the body, said RAB-4 Commander Lt Arif Hossain.
Some injury marks were found on the face of the body, however, the detail would be known after getting the autopsy report, the RAB official added.
CHATTOGRAM: Police on Thursday recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Hathazari Upazila in the district.
The deceased was identified as Akter Moni, 25, wife of expatriate Javed Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 9 in the upazila.
Police sources said family members of the deceased saw the body was hanging from the ceiling inside a room in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Hathazari Police Station (PS) Amirul Mujahid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: The body of an SSC examinee was recovered from the bay on Wednesday evening after he went missing in Inani Sea Beach area while bathing along with his cousins.
The deceased was identified as Abdullah Usa, 16, son of Colonel Shahid, a resident of Mohakhali in Dhaka. He was an SSC examinee from Bangladesh International School this year.
Additional Superintend of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Rezaul Karim said Abdullah Usa along with his family members came to Cox's Bazar on a vacation. Usa along with four cousins went to sea at around 11am on Wednesday to take a bath. At that time, he went missing there due to a strong wave.
On information, members of Life Guard and Fire Service rushed in and conducted a rescue operation.
They, later, recovered the body of Usa from the sea in Deilpara area under Jalia Palang Union at around 6pm after a long search.
The body was, however, handed over to the deceased's family members.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya PS Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident.  
SANTHIA, PABNA: Police recovered the body of a man from inside hyacinth in Santhia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning after three of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Raja Pramanik, 50, son of late Siraj Pramanik, a resident of Sreedharkora Village in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Hridoy Hossain, 20, and Anik Hossain, 28, of neighbouring Lalipara Village under Kashinathpur Union, called Raja out of the house on July 17. Raja had been missing since then.
Later on, locals spotted the body Raja hidden inside hyacinth under a bridge in Lalipara Village at around 10am on Wednesday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2pm and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
The reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.
Santhia PS OC Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident.  
KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a female tourist from a residential hotel at Kuakata in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Sadiqa Islam Richi, 18.
Police sources said Richi along with two men and a woman rented two rooms at Hotel Rose Garden in Kuakata on Sunday introducing themselves as two couple.
On Monday afternoon, Raihan, Rifat and Mithila were at a room while Richi was another room alone.
Later on, they saw the body of Richi hanging with a scarf from the ceiling of the room and informed the hotel authorities.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10pm and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Mahipur PS and the law enforcers are interrogating the deceased's fellow tourists in this regard.
Mahipur PS OC Md Abul Khayer confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man crushed under train in Gopalganj
Festive fishing in dried canals, beels on in Dinajpur
Two bakeries fined in Chandpur, Chattogram
Two men murdered in Moulvibazar, Sirajganj
Five found dead in five districts
Three jailed in Barishal, Bogura
Six minors drown in four districts
Croplands parching at Raninagar


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft