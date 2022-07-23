Five found dead in five districts

Five people including two females have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Manikganj, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Pabna and Patuakhali, in four days.

MANIKGANJ: The body of a college student was recovered from the Kaliganga River in Ghior Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon after he had gone missing for a day.

The deceased was identified as Borshon Islam, 18, son of Robiul Islam, hailed from Sadar Upazila of the district. He was a student of Manikganj Government Debendra College.

Local sources said Borshon fell off a boat near the Kaliganga Bridge in the river at around 12:30 pm on Wednesday when he went on a river cruise with his friends. He had been missing since then.

Police and fire service personnel conducted rescue operations in the river, but did not find him out.

Later on, some passersby spotted the body in the river below the Tora Bridge at around 5:30 pm on Thursday.

On information, two separate teams of Naval Police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-4) rushed to the scene and recovered the body, said RAB-4 Commander Lt Arif Hossain.

Some injury marks were found on the face of the body, however, the detail would be known after getting the autopsy report, the RAB official added.

CHATTOGRAM: Police on Thursday recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Hathazari Upazila in the district.

The deceased was identified as Akter Moni, 25, wife of expatriate Javed Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 9 in the upazila.

Police sources said family members of the deceased saw the body was hanging from the ceiling inside a room in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Hathazari Police Station (PS) Amirul Mujahid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: The body of an SSC examinee was recovered from the bay on Wednesday evening after he went missing in Inani Sea Beach area while bathing along with his cousins.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Usa, 16, son of Colonel Shahid, a resident of Mohakhali in Dhaka. He was an SSC examinee from Bangladesh International School this year.

Additional Superintend of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Rezaul Karim said Abdullah Usa along with his family members came to Cox's Bazar on a vacation. Usa along with four cousins went to sea at around 11am on Wednesday to take a bath. At that time, he went missing there due to a strong wave.

On information, members of Life Guard and Fire Service rushed in and conducted a rescue operation.

They, later, recovered the body of Usa from the sea in Deilpara area under Jalia Palang Union at around 6pm after a long search.

The body was, however, handed over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya PS Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Police recovered the body of a man from inside hyacinth in Santhia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning after three of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Raja Pramanik, 50, son of late Siraj Pramanik, a resident of Sreedharkora Village in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Hridoy Hossain, 20, and Anik Hossain, 28, of neighbouring Lalipara Village under Kashinathpur Union, called Raja out of the house on July 17. Raja had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted the body Raja hidden inside hyacinth under a bridge in Lalipara Village at around 10am on Wednesday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2pm and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

The reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

Santhia PS OC Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a female tourist from a residential hotel at Kuakata in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sadiqa Islam Richi, 18.

Police sources said Richi along with two men and a woman rented two rooms at Hotel Rose Garden in Kuakata on Sunday introducing themselves as two couple.

On Monday afternoon, Raihan, Rifat and Mithila were at a room while Richi was another room alone.

Later on, they saw the body of Richi hanging with a scarf from the ceiling of the room and informed the hotel authorities.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10pm and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Mahipur PS and the law enforcers are interrogating the deceased's fellow tourists in this regard.

Mahipur PS OC Md Abul Khayer confirmed the incident.













