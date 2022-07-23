Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three jailed in Barishal, Bogura

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Our Correspondents

Three people including a local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been sent to jail on different charges in two districts- Barishal and Bogura, recently.
BARISHAL: A court in Barishal has sentenced two engineers of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) to five years in jail for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 1.36 crore.
Barisal Divisional Special Court judge Mehdi Al Masud handed down the judgment on Tuesday.
The convicts are: Lakshmi Narayan Bhuya and Hanif Hossain Gazi of PGCB's Khulna Circle.
The court also imposed a whopping fine of Tk 35 lakh on each of them, but acquitted Anwar Hossain, a former security inspector of PGCB, for lack of evidence.
On August 20, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against the three for embezzling money from a project.
On January 21, 2018, the investigation officer in the case submitted a charge-sheet against them.
BOGURA: A female leader of BNP in the district has been sent to jail in a case filed for making defamatory remarks against the Prime Minister.
Bogura District and Sessions Judge Naresh Chandra Sarker ordered to send Suraiya Zerin Rony to jail rejecting her bail prayer after she surrendered to court.
Suraiya Zerin Rony is the joint general secretary of Bogura Mohila Dal and former female vice-chairman of Gabtoli Upazila Parishad.
Confirming the matter, Bogura Court Inspector Subrata Banerjee said Rony was taken to prison after the judge had passed the order.
It was alleged in the case that allegations were raised against Mohila Dal leader Suraiya Zerin Rony that she made insulting remarks against Awami League (AL) President and Prime Pinister Sheikh Hasina at Gabtali Upazila BNP conference held on May 27 last.
In protest against Rony's remarks, Gabtali Upazila AL called for demonstration on May 29. Clash also broke out over the programme. Later on May 31, Gabtali Municipal AL President Azizar Paiker filed a case mentioning the names of 133 people including Suraiya Zerin Rony for making vilifying remarks against the prime minister and attacking AL workers in Gabtali.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man crushed under train in Gopalganj
Festive fishing in dried canals, beels on in Dinajpur
Two bakeries fined in Chandpur, Chattogram
Two men murdered in Moulvibazar, Sirajganj
Five found dead in five districts
Three jailed in Barishal, Bogura
Six minors drown in four districts
Croplands parching at Raninagar


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft