Three jailed in Barishal, Bogura

Three people including a local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been sent to jail on different charges in two districts- Barishal and Bogura, recently.

BARISHAL: A court in Barishal has sentenced two engineers of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) to five years in jail for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 1.36 crore.

Barisal Divisional Special Court judge Mehdi Al Masud handed down the judgment on Tuesday.

The convicts are: Lakshmi Narayan Bhuya and Hanif Hossain Gazi of PGCB's Khulna Circle.

The court also imposed a whopping fine of Tk 35 lakh on each of them, but acquitted Anwar Hossain, a former security inspector of PGCB, for lack of evidence.

On August 20, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against the three for embezzling money from a project.

On January 21, 2018, the investigation officer in the case submitted a charge-sheet against them.

BOGURA: A female leader of BNP in the district has been sent to jail in a case filed for making defamatory remarks against the Prime Minister.

Bogura District and Sessions Judge Naresh Chandra Sarker ordered to send Suraiya Zerin Rony to jail rejecting her bail prayer after she surrendered to court.

Suraiya Zerin Rony is the joint general secretary of Bogura Mohila Dal and former female vice-chairman of Gabtoli Upazila Parishad.

Confirming the matter, Bogura Court Inspector Subrata Banerjee said Rony was taken to prison after the judge had passed the order.

It was alleged in the case that allegations were raised against Mohila Dal leader Suraiya Zerin Rony that she made insulting remarks against Awami League (AL) President and Prime Pinister Sheikh Hasina at Gabtali Upazila BNP conference held on May 27 last.

In protest against Rony's remarks, Gabtali Upazila AL called for demonstration on May 29. Clash also broke out over the programme. Later on May 31, Gabtali Municipal AL President Azizar Paiker filed a case mentioning the names of 133 people including Suraiya Zerin Rony for making vilifying remarks against the prime minister and attacking AL workers in Gabtali.















