Six minors drown in four districts

Six minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Feni, Chattogram, Barguna and Sirajganj, in two days.

FENI: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Nuhan Tur, 9, son of Mehedi Hasan, and Ihab Hossain, 8, son of Belal Hossain, residents of Kashimpur Village in the upazila. Both of them were students of two different madarasas and uncle-nephew in relation.

Quoting family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Feni Model Police Station Nizam Uddin said Nuhan and Ihab fell in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm while they were playing near its bank.

Later on, they were found floating on water.

Seeing this, the family members rescued the duo and rushed to Feni 250-bed District Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minors dead, the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Risan, 5, son of Iqbal Hossain, a resident of Madanhat Gazipara area under Fatehpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Risan fell down into a pond next to his house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

TALTALI, BARGUNA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Taltali Upazila of the district in two days.

A one-and-a-half-year old minor boy drowned in a pond in Borobogi Union of the upazila on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Alif, son of Mamun Peda, a resident of Noya Para area in the union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Alif fell in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm while his parents were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued the child and rushed to Taltali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Earlier, a minor girl drowned in a water body in the upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as the daughter of Shamim Farazi, a resident of Saudagar Para Village under Borobogi Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the girl fell in a water body in the area in the afternoon while her family members were unaware of it.

Later on, her body was recovered from there.

With these two minors, a total of eight children, so far, drowned in the upazila in the last two months.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a water body in Tarash Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mridul, 6, son of Monirul Islam, a resident of Kundail Chashpara Village in the upazila.

The deceased's uncle Mamun Hussain said Mridul fell in a water body near by the house at noon while the family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the body of Mridul was found floating on water.

The family members rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.













