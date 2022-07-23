Croplands parching at Raninagar



A parched cropland in the absence of rainfall in Raninagar Upazila. photo: observer

Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) farming is hampered due to lack of rainfall in the upazila.

There is little flood water in low-lying areas. But raised farming lands are getting parched amid severe warming.

Seedbeds are prepared. But it will take time for planting saplings because of rainfall crisis, sources in the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Raninagar said.

To irrigate fields for T-Aman farming, personal deep tube-wells are brought to fields. But the most disarray is going on with retting jute in the absence of water in river, canal and beel.

According to the DAE sources, a total of 18,800 hectares (ha) of land in eight unions of the upazila has been targeted to be brought under T-Aman this year. Seedbeds have been raised on 1,100 ha.

Advance T-Aman sapling cannot be planted in high temperature. Along with this, jute cutting is adding another difficulty to the growers' suffering. Jute retting has begun in only few areas.

DAE sources said, if there is no rainfall immediately, the T-Aman farming will be badly impacted. In this situation, deep tube-wells are installed in a compelling condition to irrigate the fields. But it will cost double, affecting marginal growers mostly.

Already T-Aman planting has begun thinly in several unions.

Paddy Grower Shahrukh of Harishpur Village at Mirat Union said, "I will cultivate T-Aman on two bighas. My seedbed is ready. Fields cannot be ploughed due to lack of rainfall. I will wait for some days. Later on, if there is no rain, I will manage machine-based irrigation on hour basis."

Upazila DAE Officer Shahidul Islam said, the adverse impact of the nature has been due to excessive carbon emission worldwide.

"We are advising our farmers to continue deep tube-well based irrigation," he added.

Besides, he further said, growers are also facing difficulty in retting their jute.



















RANINGAR, NAOGAON, July 22: Croplands have turned parched due to heat stress in the absence of rainfall and adverse impact of the nature in Raninagar Upazila of the district.Transplanted Aman (T-Aman) farming is hampered due to lack of rainfall in the upazila.There is little flood water in low-lying areas. But raised farming lands are getting parched amid severe warming.Seedbeds are prepared. But it will take time for planting saplings because of rainfall crisis, sources in the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Raninagar said.To irrigate fields for T-Aman farming, personal deep tube-wells are brought to fields. But the most disarray is going on with retting jute in the absence of water in river, canal and beel.According to the DAE sources, a total of 18,800 hectares (ha) of land in eight unions of the upazila has been targeted to be brought under T-Aman this year. Seedbeds have been raised on 1,100 ha.Advance T-Aman sapling cannot be planted in high temperature. Along with this, jute cutting is adding another difficulty to the growers' suffering. Jute retting has begun in only few areas.DAE sources said, if there is no rainfall immediately, the T-Aman farming will be badly impacted. In this situation, deep tube-wells are installed in a compelling condition to irrigate the fields. But it will cost double, affecting marginal growers mostly.Already T-Aman planting has begun thinly in several unions.Paddy Grower Shahrukh of Harishpur Village at Mirat Union said, "I will cultivate T-Aman on two bighas. My seedbed is ready. Fields cannot be ploughed due to lack of rainfall. I will wait for some days. Later on, if there is no rain, I will manage machine-based irrigation on hour basis."Upazila DAE Officer Shahidul Islam said, the adverse impact of the nature has been due to excessive carbon emission worldwide."We are advising our farmers to continue deep tube-well based irrigation," he added.Besides, he further said, growers are also facing difficulty in retting their jute.