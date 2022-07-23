Video
Jute farming exceeds target in Durgapur Upazila

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Our Correspondent

A jute field in Durgapur Upazila. photo: observer

A jute field in Durgapur Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, July 22: This season jute farming has exceeded the production target in Durgapur Upazila of the district.
Jute farming is cost-effective. Hoping higher profits, growers have enhanced jute farming along with paddy in the upazila. Growers got good profits in the last two years. It has encouraged them much.   
According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, 1,570 hectares (ha) of land was targeted for jute farming this year. But jute has been cultivated on 1,832 ha.
Cost of fertiliser, seed and others are low, and the weather is fair. So there is possibility of more than expected yield of jute in Rajshahi.
Growers are expecting that the good time will come back in their life.
A visit to different areas in the upazila found green blanketed jute fields. Assembly of jute fields was seen in Devipur, Shyampur, Koyamajampur, Alipur, Nandigram, Sukandighi, Dharampur, Singa, Maria, Nandapara, Choupukuria, Kanthalbaria, Amgram, Hariharpara, Bandhanpur, Sreepur, Kanpara Harirampur, and Pagolpra.
Grower Siddiqur Rahman of Devipur Village said, he has farmed jute on 40 decimals. Another Hamim Uddin of the village said he has farmed jute on one bigha at about Tk 7,000-8,000. Per bigha production stands at 8-10 maunds worth at least Tk 20,000-25,000.
Besides, per bigha jute stick price stands at about Tk 2,000.
In the full season of the last year, per maund jute was selling at Tk 2,000. Later on, the price continued to rise, and, by the end of the last year per maund was selling at Tk 4,000.
Growers who did not sell out their jute produces earlier and stockpiled those for selling later on, got about a profit of Tk 20,000-25,000 per bigha.
Growers Yasin, Montaj Ali, Sohrab Hossain, Sohel  Rana, Kalam, Azizul, Lutfor Rahman, Gaziur Rahman, Montu Sheikh and Nurul Islam said, jute farming requires lower cost than other crops. "We have farmed jute on a large scale this year. Jute bazaars are going well," he added.
Durgapur Upazila Agriculture Officer Razia Sultana said, "We have provided different advise, training and field-level supervising to farmers. That is why the yielding has been good."
Besides, she added, farmers were given different government incentives and subsidies, which have encouraged them further.
At present, jute holds demand and high prices in bazaars, and the jute farming is increasing day by day, she maintained.


