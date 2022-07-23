95 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 95 people including a woman have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Chattogram, Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Jashore, Bhola, Naogaon and Brahmanbaria, in recent times.

CHATTOGRAM: A passenger, came from UAE's Sharjah by a flight of Air Arabia, was detained along with gold bars at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport in the city on Friday morning.

The detained man is Muhammad Mizan Uddin, hailed from Fatikchari Upazila of the district.

Acting on a tip-off, members of National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate conducted a drive at around 7:15am and held the passenger when he entered a washroom at the airport, said a directorate officer.

He claimed that, a total of 12 gold bars, worth about Tk 90 lakh, were seized from his possession.

Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 68 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in five days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 21 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 11 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, five had arrest warrants, five were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning, arrested 23 people on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) arrested a man along with a firearm and ammunitions from Ramchandrapur area in the city on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Al Riyad, 30, son of Nazirul Islam, a resident of Sadhurmor area of the city.

RAB-5 Company Commander Najmus Sakib said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ramchandrapur area in the afternoon and arrested Riyad.

At that time, a pistol, a magazine, three rounds of bullets, an iron hammer and a mobile phone set were seized from his possession.

Later on, he was handed over to police and a case was filed against him under the Arms Act with Boalia Police Station (PS), the RAB official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 12 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Police (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, four had arrest warrants, six were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

JOYPURHAT: Police, in separate drives, arrested 10 people on different charges in the district.

Superintend of Police (SP) Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan confirmed the information in a press briefing at his office on Thursday.

Of the arrested, three are active members of an inter-district kidney trading gang.

They are: Ful Mia, 42, Jewel Rana, 28, and Firoz Hossain, 39.

They were arrested from Kalai Bus Stand area on Wednesday night.

In another drive, DB Police arrested three fraudsters from Kalai Upazila on Wednesday night.

They are: Azizar Rahman, 50, Abu Naser Md Mahfuzul Islam alias Murad alias Alam Babu alias Nasu Babu, 45, and Nazmul Haque, 55.

In Panchbibi Upazila, police arrested four persons in connection with stealing electric transformers.

They are Al Amin, 30, Afaz, 24, Sabbir, 32, and Milton Mia, 35.

Legal action will be taken against those arrested, the SP added.

SHARSHA, JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a woman in Benapole Check Post in the district on Tuesday evening along with 30,000 US Dollar.

The detainee is Jerin Sultana, 35, daughter of Nazim Uddin, a resident of Dendabar Village in Ashulia of Dhaka.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-49 detained Jerin when she was waiting to cross the check post after completing the customs immigration process on Tuesday evening.

Jashore BGB-49 Captain Lt. Colonel Shahed Minhaj Siddiqui said they checked her baggage and found the currency.

The currency was seized and the detainee was handed over to police.

A case was filed against the detainee under the Money Laundering Act with Benapole Port PS in this regard, the BGB official added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Six people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Police, in a drive, arrested a member of an inter-district robbers' gang from Ramganj Union in the upazila at night.

The arrested man is Md Jaher Mal, 29, son of late Joynal Abedeen, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Ramganj Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Lalmohan PS Md Enayet Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Fulbagicha area in the union at night and arrested him.

Jaher Mal was an active member of an inter-district robbers' gang. He is an accused of three cases filed with Borhanuddin and Lalmohan PSs.

However, the arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday morning following a court order, the OC added.

Police, in another drive, arrested five people on charge of gambling from the upazila in the evening.

The arrested persons are: Md Mofizul Islam Sohel, 35, Md Mizan, 40, Md Hazrat Ali, 24, Mohammad Ali, 24, and Md Tofazzel Hossain, 45. All of them are residents of Rairabad Village under Badarpur Union in the upazila.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Rairabad area in the evening and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Lalmohan PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday morning following a court order, the OC added.

MANDA, NAOGAON: Police, in separate drives, arrested eight people including two women on different charges from Manda Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Abdul Quddus, 52, his wife Rahima Khatun, 50, son Quamruzzaman, 32; Rubel Hossain, 30, Lipi Akhter, 30, Babul Akhter, 36, Nurul Islam, 48; and Alim Uddin, 52.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman said the law enforcers conducted separate drives in the upazila at night and arrested them on different charges.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Tuesday morning following a court order, the OC added.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man was arrested in Sarail Upazila of the district on charge of robbery after faking his identity as a member of DB Police.

The arrested is Gaffar, 38, son of late Abdul Quadir, a resident of Khatihata Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

On Monday, Gaffar along with group snatched valuables worth about Tk 4,26,700 from one Sumon Mia and his 13 friends near Biswa Road faking himself as a DB official.

Later on, Sumon lodged a complaint with Sarail PS.

Following this, police arrested Gaffar Mia.

Sarail PS OC Md Aslam Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that legal action will be taken against the arrested.





