Saturday, 23 July, 2022
Two die from snakebite in Patuakhali, Dinajpur

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A minor child and a schoolgirl have died from snakebite in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Dinajpur, recently.
PATUAKHALI: A minor boy died after being bitten by a snake in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as An Nafi, 3, son of Abdul Alim, a resident of Jhatibunia Village under Amdagachhia Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit his leg while he was walking in his bedroom at around 7 pm on Wednesday.
Sensing the matter, the family members took him to Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment with first aid.
Later on, he died there at around 11 pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge of Mirzaganj Police Station Anwar Hossain Talukdar confirmed the incident.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A schoolgirl has died from snakebite in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Sathi Roy, 13, daughter of Saren Chandra Roy, a resident of Dalla Para Village under No. 9 Bhiyail Union in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at Bhiyail High School.
Local and the deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit Sathi at around 7pm while she was trying to brick their duck back to home from a pond, which left her injured.
Later on, she was taken to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex at around 11pm, where the on-duty doctor declared dead. Bhiyail Union Parishad Chairman Narendra Nath Roy confirmed the incident.


