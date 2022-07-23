Two die from snakebite in Patuakhali, Dinajpur

A minor child and a schoolgirl have died from snakebite in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Dinajpur, recently.

PATUAKHALI: A minor boy died after being bitten by a snake in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as An Nafi, 3, son of Abdul Alim, a resident of Jhatibunia Village under Amdagachhia Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit his leg while he was walking in his bedroom at around 7 pm on Wednesday.

Sensing the matter, the family members took him to Mirzaganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment with first aid.

Later on, he died there at around 11 pm on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Mirzaganj Police Station Anwar Hossain Talukdar confirmed the incident.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A schoolgirl has died from snakebite in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sathi Roy, 13, daughter of Saren Chandra Roy, a resident of Dalla Para Village under No. 9 Bhiyail Union in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at Bhiyail High School.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit Sathi at around 7pm while she was trying to brick their duck back to home from a pond, which left her injured.

Later on, she was taken to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex at around 11pm, where the on-duty doctor declared dead. Bhiyail Union Parishad Chairman Narendra Nath Roy confirmed the incident.















