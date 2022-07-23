Video
Home Countryside

Two teenagers ‘commit suicide’ in Jamalpur, Kishoreganj

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Our Correspondents

Two teenagers including a college girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Kishoreganj, in two days.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night as his parents could not buy him a new motorcycle.
The deceased was identified as Hanif Palwan, 16, son of Saher Palwan, a resident of Char Sharishabari Village in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from a local school this year.
Police and local sources said Hanif hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house after he wrote a status on Facebook at around 10pm, saying that he will not live anymore as his parents did not buy him a new motorcycle.
Seeing the status, family members rescued him and rushed to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was filed in this regard.
Family members of the deceased said they bought an old bike for him and are trying to manage money to purchase a new bike. He had been demanding a new bike for long.
The deceased's uncle said he killed himself out of huff with his parents because of the delay in collecting money for a new bike.
Sub-Inspector of Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Murshed Alam confirmed the incident.
KISHOREGANJ: A college girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gaital Petrol Pump area under Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Poroma Akhter, 17, was the daughter of Raihan Kabir, a resident of Gaital Village in the upazila. She was a student of Kishoreganj Government Women's College.
Local sources said Poroma hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the morning while there was no one in the house.
Sensing the matter, neighbours informed this to her parents.
They, later, rescued her and rushed to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Kishoreganj Model PS Mohammad Daud confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


