

Five village people suffer for bridge at Mirgaganj

At present they are using a bamboo pathway over the canal at Khandakar Bari point of Kismatpur Village under Kakrabunia Union in the upazila.

This bamboo bridge has been used by these villagers for the last one era.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, village dwellers said the most suffering is being faced by people of Kewrabunia, Voyang, Jhoupkhali, Chalitabunia and Kismat Khatasia villages. Their suffering knows no bound.

Due to lack of a bridge, Dakkhin Kewrabunia and Kismat Khatasia is remaining divided causing immense communication suffering in these villages.

Common people and students of primary school, high school, college and madrasa are facing untold sufferings.

Despite demand from locals, there has been no initiative to build a bridge over the Panchkori Khal.

The canal is not so wide but it turns into strong current river in the rainy season.

Taking life risk, locals are making their communications over the bamboo to Shingbari, Kakrabunia, Gabua and Gazipura Bazar. Students of Kismat Khatasia Government Primary School, Delwar Hossain College, Pachwim Kakrabunia Girls School, and Gabua Janata High School are facing the same experience. Locals are also facing problems for going to Sadar Upazila Health Complex.

A recent visit found the bamboo bridge old. The bamboo pathway was raised by the villagers' initiative one year back. People were seen passing the bridge with risk. Earlier, they would cross the canal by boats.

Locals Md Jahid Hossain and Nayan Kabiraj said, metallic village road has been constructed, but not the bridge.

Former woman member of Ward No. 3 of Kakrabunia Union Farzana Yasmin said, sometimes commuters and students commit accidents on the rickety bamboo bridge.

"During the election time, candidates make promise of a bridge over the canal. But after the vote they just forget about our suffering," she added.

Some seven/eight years back, men from the Upazila Project Implementation Office inspected the spot and measured the bamboo bridge. But there has been no initiative to construct the proposed bridge, she further said.

Upazila Engineer (LGED) Md Ashikur Rahman confirmed the risky condition of the bamboo pathway. He said after talking with the authorities concerned necessary measures will be taken in this regard.















