Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160

CAIRO, July 22: Russia's top diplomat will address the Arab League at its Cairo headquarters Sunday, the organisation said, days after Russia took part in a summit hosted by Iran, a regional rival of some Arab states.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia will meet Arab League head Ahmed Aboul Gheit and representatives of the 22 nations that make up the pan-Arab bloc, it said on Thursday.
The United States has sought to isolate Russia on the global stage over its invasion of Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken refusing to meet Lavrov earlier in July at a Group of 20 meeting in Bali.
Asked about Lavrov's trip, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was "less concerned with whom Foreign Minister Lavrov and his colleagues are communicating and more focused on the messages they're hearing".
"We understand that countries around the world have individual unique relations with Russia. But there are basic principles," he said, including "the idea that might in a 21st century can't make right."
On Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hosted a summit that was attended by his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The meeting was nominally about conflict-ridden Syria, where Iran and Russia back the government while Turkey supports anti-regime groups.
Turkey later announced that it had reached an agreement to allow grain out of blockaded Ukrainian ports.
The war in Ukraine has caused food insecurity in Arab nations, many of which are heavily dependent on wheat imports from the former Soviet state.
The Tehran summit came days after US President Joe Biden toured the Middle East, where he visited Israel, the Palestinian territories and Saudi Arabia.
In Jerusalem, Biden and Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced a new security pact which commits Washington to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.
And in Saudi Arabia, he stressed that the US "will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran".
Some Arab countries, namely Sunni-ruled ones, have tense ties with Iran which they accuse of involvement in many regional conflicts, including the wars in Syria.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Record temperatures set across US as heat wave engulfs nation
Sunak warns Truss an election risk as UK PM race enters new phase
Israel strikes Damascus countryside
Sri Lankan security forces raid protest camp as new leaders sworn in
Lavrov to address Arab League on Sunday
UN court to say if Myanmar genocide case can proceed
Iraq PM blames Turkey after Kurdistan shelling kills 9
People pick vegetables from water at a flooded market


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft