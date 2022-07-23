Video
UN court to say if Myanmar genocide case can proceed

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

THE HAGUE, July 22: The UN's highest court will decide on Friday whether to throw out a case lodged by The Gambia against military-ruled Myanmar for the alleged genocide of Rohingya Muslims.
The west African nation accused Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2019 of breaching the UN genocide convention over a bloody 2017 crackdown.
Hundreds of thousands of minority Rohingya fled the Buddhist-majority southeast Asian country during the operation, bringing with them harrowing reports of murder, rape and arson.
The Hague-based ICJ said in a statement that it will at 1300 GMT "deliver its judgment on the preliminary objections raised by Myanmar".
Myanmar says the court should dismiss the case on legal grounds while it is still in its preliminary stages, and before it starts dealing with the genocide allegations in full.
It says the ICJ has no jurisdiction because mainly-Muslim Gambia is bringing the case as a proxy of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
Countries are only allowed to file cases at the ICJ, which has ruled on disputes between UN members since just after World War II, as individual states. The Gambia says it is supported by the 57-member OIC, which groups Muslim nations around the world.    -AFP







