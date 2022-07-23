Water levels in 34 rivers rise, 69 fall

Water levels at 34 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 69 stations recorded fall.

Among the 109 monitored river stations, six have been registered steady and water level at all river stations is flowing below the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said here on Friday.

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Friday.

The Brahmaputra and Ganges rivers are in rising trend which may continue in next 24 hours, the FFWC bulletin said adding the Jamuna river is in steady state, while the Padma river is in falling trend, which may continue in next 24 hours.

Except the Someswari and Kangsha, all the major rivers in the north-eastern region of the country are in falling trend.

According to the forecast of meteorological agencies, there is chance of heavy rainfall at some places of the north-eastern region of the country along with adjoining upstream areas of India in next 24 hours, the flood forecasting centre added.

As a result, the Surma, Kushiyara, Sarigowain, Someswari, Jadukata and Bhugai-Kangsha rivers in the north-eastern region of the country may rise rapidly at times at some points in next 24 hours.

A total of 110 mm (millimeter) rainfalls were recorded at Durgapur (Netrokona), 56mm at Sheola (Sylhet), 62 mm at Moheshkhola (Moulvi Bazar), 45mm at Dinajpur.

Significant rainfalls (mm) recorded during last 24 hours in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of North-East India, the bulletin added.

A total of 38 mm rainfalls were recorded at Gangtok (Sikkim) and 41 mm at Goalpara (Assam).

Vast swathes of northern and northeastern parts of Bangladesh were badly affected by devastating flooding on June 15, which is the worst one since 2004. Heavy downpour inside Bangladesh and upstream regions of some states of India triggered worst flooding in the country for nearly two decades. Two northern-eastern districts-Sunamganj and Sylhet were severely affected by the flood. -BSS