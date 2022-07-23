Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

New Zealand Covid death rate at record levels

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

WELLINGTON, July 22: New Zealanders are dying from COVID-19 at record rates as the country battles a new wave of the Omicron strain that is particularly affecting the older population.
Deaths from the virus reached 151 in the seven days to July 16, compared with 115 in the worst week of the previous wave, in March, according to Health Ministry data. In the latest 24 hours, 26 people died from COVID, all aged over 60, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The Omicron BA.5 sub-variant is driving the current wave in New Zealand, which has 5.1 million people. There have been 64,780 active cases in the past seven days, although authorities say many infections are unreported.
Once regarded as a model for preventing COVID infection, New Zealand's swift response to the pandemic and its geographic isolation kept it largely free from the virus until the end of last year.
The government dropped its zero-COVID policy this year once the population was largely vaccinated. Since then the virus has been allowed to spread.
Emergency departments, general practices and medical centres are under pressure. However, Health Ministry data shows hospitalisation levels remain below those seen during the March peak.
The government is resisting pressure from some doctors to reinstate curbs on public gatherings or mandate the wearing of masks at schools.
Ministry chief Iona Holsted said on Thursday the ministry had advised schools to enforce the wearing of masks as much as practicable when children returned from holidays next week.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Water levels in 34 rivers rise, 69 fall
Biden ‘doing great’ after testing positive for Covid
Transformational therapy cures haemophilia B
New Zealand Covid death rate at record levels
Heatwaves to menace China as almanac’s ‘big heat’ day looms
Tree plantations stressed for maintaining ecological balance
Neutron Stars: New telescope detects dead suns colliding
Booth camp for RTI mass-awareness held in Rajshahi


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft