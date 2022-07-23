Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Heatwaves to menace China as almanac’s ‘big heat’ day looms

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Heatwaves to menace China as almanac’s ‘big heat’ day looms

Heatwaves to menace China as almanac’s ‘big heat’ day looms

BEIJING, July 22: China will suffer the return of more heatwaves over the next 10 days from east to west, with some coastal cities already on their highest alert level and inland regions warning of dam failure risks because of melting glaciers.
A sharp temperature spike is expected on Saturday, before building up into heatwaves, defined as periods of atypically hot weather of three days or more. This Saturday is the day of the "big heat" in the Chinese Almanac based on the lunar calendar.
The hot spell is expected to be similar in scope as heatwaves from July 5-17, but more regions could be hit by temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher, Fu Jiaolan, chief forecaster at the National Meteorological Centre, told state media.
Some cities in Zhejiang province, home to many factories and exporters, on Friday issued red alerts, the highest in a three-tier warning system, forecasting temperatures of at least 40C in the next 24 hours.
The load on the national power grid could reach a new high this summer as demand for air-conditioning by homes, offices and factories surges, with safe operation facing "severe tests", the Ministry of Emergency Management warned on Friday.
"For all of the factories in China and in Shanghai we have regulations that need to be followed," said Leo Zhang, president of chemical product maker Sika China.
 "Every year we do things to make the work more comfortable, for example giving workers ice-creams when it gets too hot."
Zhejiang, as well as parts of Fujian, Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangxi and the city of Chongqing, also stand at risk of forest fires in the near term, the ministry said.
GLACIAL MELT
In the western region of Xinjiang, accelerated glacial melt through July 29 poses risks to rivers and dams, the China Meteorological Administration said on Friday, warning particularly of a high risk of dam failure on a tributary of the Aksu River near China's border with Kyrgyzstan.
This round of hot weather will have "a certain degree of impact" on the melting of alpine snow and ice, the administration said.
The heat in China this summer has been described as extreme.
From June 1 to July 20, the Yellow River and Yangtze River basins - major centres of industry and commerce - were hit by at least 10 high-temperature days more than the norm.
Heatwaves have also scorched other parts of East Asia, Western Europe, North Africa and North America, sparking wildfires in many countries.
Scientists caution that climate change will only make heatwaves hotter and more frequent. read more
The highest-ever recorded temperature in China is a matter of debate.
According to Chinese media, the hottest period in the last 300 years was in July 1743 during the Qing dynasty, with a French missionary in Beijing said to have recorded an all-time high of 44.4C.
In 2015, a local news portal reported 50.3C at a weather station near Ayding, a dry lake in Xinjiang's Turpan Depression.
Temperatures in the oasis city of Turpan could reach 50C next week, said the China Meteorological Administration on Friday.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Water levels in 34 rivers rise, 69 fall
Biden ‘doing great’ after testing positive for Covid
Transformational therapy cures haemophilia B
New Zealand Covid death rate at record levels
Heatwaves to menace China as almanac’s ‘big heat’ day looms
Tree plantations stressed for maintaining ecological balance
Neutron Stars: New telescope detects dead suns colliding
Booth camp for RTI mass-awareness held in Rajshahi


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft