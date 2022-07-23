Tree plantations stressed for maintaining ecological balance

KHULNA, July 22: Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar on Friday said massive tree plantations can help reduce carbon emissions at a substantial level and that is very important to protect the ecological balance in the coastal belt.

"All quarters should take the responsibility of protecting the city and its adjacent areas from the adverse impact of climate change and massive plantation can be the vital means for attaining the cherished goal," she said.

Habibun Nahar said these while inaugurating a programme of transplanting tree saplings and a 15-day tree fair at Khulna Circuit House here.

With the cooperation of the Department of Forest of Sundarbans West Zone, Khulna District Administration arranged the programme.

Urging the city dwellers to extend their whole-hearted support to make the programme a success, she said, "There is no alternative to planting saplings to protect the balance of the environment."

Khulna deputy commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder presided over the programme while additional divisional commissioner Md Shahidul Islam, conservator of forest Mihir Kumar Dey, additional police commissioner of KMP Sarder Rakibul Islam, administrator of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh-Harun-ur-Rashid, superintendent of police Md Mahbub Hasan, deputy director of DAE Hafizur Rahman, divisional forest officer of Sundarbans West Zone Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, among others, addressed the launching ceremony.












