Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:36 AM
Security fears stalk 2024 Paris Olympic organisers

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

PARIS, JULY 22: Two years out from Paris hosting the Summer Olympics there is widespread concern over security, exacerbated by the dreadful spectacle of the chaotic scenes at the Champions League final at the Stade de France.
Police tear-gassing frustrated Liverpool fans, including children and the disabled, was not the fault of the supporters but, according to a damning fact-finding mission by two French senators, the fault of the organisers.
"These dysfunctions were at every level, not only during the implementation but also during advance preparations," said the co-chair of the enquiry Laurent Lafon.
The debacle set alarm bells ringing with next year's Rugby World Cup being hosted in France but most of all for those dealing with security issues around the Olympics.
"Hopefully this serves as a wake-up call for everybody," a security source told AFP.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

