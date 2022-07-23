Barcelona sell further 15% of Liga TV rights to US fund



(L-R) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang #17, Raphinha #22 and Pedri #8 of FC Barcelona take the field for a preseason friendly against Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. photo: AFP

The Catalan giants had already sold 10 percent of their league TV rights to the same group last week for 207.5 million euros ($215 million).

"In total, Sixth Street will receive 25 percent of the La Liga club's television rights for the next 25 years," Barca said in a statement.

The club did not say how much they had been paid for the extra 15 percent, but Spanish press reports put the amount at around 400 million euros.

The agreement will help the five-time European champions continue to make new signings for next season after the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Barcelona have been desperately trying to raise capital after struggling financially in recent years. -AFP





