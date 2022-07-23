Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barcelona sell further 15% of Liga TV rights to US fund

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

(L-R) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang #17, Raphinha #22 and Pedri #8 of FC Barcelona take the field for a preseason friendly against Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. photo: AFP

(L-R) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang #17, Raphinha #22 and Pedri #8 of FC Barcelona take the field for a preseason friendly against Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. photo: AFP

BARCELONA, JULY 22: Barcelona on Friday announced they had sold a further 15 percent of their La Liga television rights to US investment group Sixth Street for the next 25 years.
The Catalan giants had already sold 10 percent of their league TV rights to the same group last week for 207.5 million euros ($215 million).
"In total, Sixth Street will receive 25 percent of the La Liga club's television rights for the next 25 years," Barca said in a statement.
The club did not say how much they had been paid for the extra 15 percent, but Spanish press reports put the amount at around 400 million euros.
The agreement will help the five-time European champions continue to make new signings for next season after the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.
Barcelona have been desperately trying to raise capital after struggling financially in recent years.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lyles defends 200m title, Jackson trumps Fraser-Pryce
Germany beat Austria to reach women's Euro 2022 semis
Security fears stalk 2024 Paris Olympic organisers
'Pandora's box' opens as Nunez scores four in Liverpool friendly
Mane wins second African Player of the Year award
Barcelona-Real meet in Vegas 'Clasico'
Proud Sri Lanka athletes defy crisis to fulfil Games dreams
Barcelona sell further 15% of Liga TV rights to US fund


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft