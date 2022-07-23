Video
India favourites in ODI series against West Indies even without stars

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

PORT OF SPAIN, JULY 22: West Indies and India commence a three-match One-Day International series in Trinidad on Friday with the visitors, even without their most prominent players, favoured to get the better of a struggling home side.
Fresh from a 2-1 series triumph in England, the Indians have opted to rest regular captain Rohit Sharma, key batsman Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for this assignment.
The mega stars' absence has presented an opportunity for eager fringe players to shine at the expense of a team that was swept 3-0 by Bangladesh in Guyana last week.
West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran complained about both the quality of pitches against the Bangladeshis at Providence and the early start time which he felt conspired to favour the team bowling first too heavily for there to be an even contest.
That speculation overlooks the reality that the two-time former World Cup winners have been consistently poor in the 50 overs-per-side format for several years, and given the unsettled weather leading up to the series-opener, it is quite possible that the playing surface will not be dissimilar to the bowler-friendly conditions in Guyana.
"We have players quite capable of batting for long periods but we need to get it together and hold strong," said West Indies coach Phil Simmons in looking ahead to the challenges his top order is expected to face in the series.
"Players like (Shai) Hope and (Kyle) Mayers are Test batsmen so they have the temperament to bat right through the innings."
Even with that quintet of star players opting for a rest, India enjoy an embarrassment of riches, not least in the bowling department where they possess the quality and variety to exploit both the conditions and a vulnerable West Indies batting line-up.
Pacer Mohammed Siraj, one of an array of players who responded magnificently to the challenge of filling the breach in India's Test series triumph in Australia in 2020/21, and wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to lead the effort to keep pressure on their opponents, many of whom were found wanting technically and temperamentally against Bangladesh's spin-dominated attack.
For the home team, the one bit of encouraging news in the days since the end of the Bangladesh series is the return of Jason Holder.
Having been rested for series in The Netherlands, Pakistan and the visit by Bangladesh, the all-rounder and former captain will be looked to for inspiration with bat and ball.
Pressure is very much on current skipper Pooran though to lift his team out of the doldrums into which they have appeared to sink so rapidly following comfortable 2-0 series wins in Tests and T20 Internationals against Bangladesh.    -AFP


