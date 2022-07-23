Video
Saturday, 23 July, 2022
U-20 national football team off to India

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

A 23-member of Bangladesh U-20 national football team left Dhaka for India on Friday afternoon to take part in the SAFF U-20 Championship scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar, an ancient city in India's eastern state of Odisha from July 25 to August 5.
A total of five teams - defending champions India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives - will take part in the tournament which will be held in round robin league basis.
The top two teams will qualify for the final which will be held on August 5. All the matches of the tournament will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Bangladesh will start their tournament campaign taking on Sri Lanka in one of the opening day's matches on July 25, face host India on July 27, meet the Maldives on July 29 and play against Nepal on August 2.
Prior to the team's departure, a press conference was held on Thursday at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban to disclose the team's expectation and target in the tournament.
U-20 national football team's manager Bijon Barua, BFF,s general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, and BFF's technical director and Paul Thomas Smalley, U-20 team's captain Tanvir Hossain and vice captain Moinul Islam Moin were present in the press conference.
Bangladesh U-20 squad - Mohammad Emon, Mohammad Asif, Shanto Kumar Ray, Tanvir Hossain, Imran Khan, Ashikur Rahman, Samuel Raksam, Shahin Ahammad, Rajon Hawladar, Azizul Hoque Ananto, Sirajul Islam Rana, Sojol Tripura, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Akkas Ali, Mojibor Rahman Jony, Moinul Islam Moin, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Nahian, Mursed Ali, Rafiqul Islam, Sajed Hasan Jummon, Piyash Ahmmed Nova and Miraj Islam.
Officials - Bijon Barua (team's manager), Paul Thomas Smalley (technical director/ head coach), Rased Ahmed (assistant coach), Biplob Bhattacharjee (national goalkeeping coach), Ivan Razlog (fitness coach), Saeed Hasan (translator/ media Officer) and Elius Ahmed (physiotherapist).    -BSS


