

Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour

He will lead the team in the upcoming Zimbabwe tour, replacing all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad, a BCB official said on Friday.

Regular captain Mahmudullah Riyad failed to guide the team to T20 victories and could not perform well with the bat in the West Indies.

Riyad and other senior players Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have been rested for T20Is, the BCB official said.

However, the board earlier said it would send a full-strength squad to Zimbabwe.



T20I squad

Nurul Hasan Sohan (captain), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mutafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Parvez Hossain Emon. -UNB





Wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan has been appointed as the new captain of Bangladesh for the T20I format, according to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).He will lead the team in the upcoming Zimbabwe tour, replacing all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad, a BCB official said on Friday.Regular captain Mahmudullah Riyad failed to guide the team to T20 victories and could not perform well with the bat in the West Indies.Riyad and other senior players Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have been rested for T20Is, the BCB official said.However, the board earlier said it would send a full-strength squad to Zimbabwe.T20I squadNurul Hasan Sohan (captain), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mutafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Parvez Hossain Emon. -UNB