Parjatan’s Padma Bridge package tour launched

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) on Friday launched a special tour package, targeting the huge tourism potential of the recently inaugurated Padma Bridge.

The tour package was inaugurated by the State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali in a function organized at the Tourism Building on Friday afternoon.

In the opening ceremony, the minister said that the Padma Bridge has opened the door for the development of tourism in South Bengal. Tourists will now be able to visit Kuakata Beach, Sundarbans and other southern tourist centers in a very short time, he added.

"Various tourism facilities will be created on both sides of Padma Bridge through Bangladesh Tourism Corporation."

He also said that Padma Bridge is part of our history and it has taken us to a special place of pride and dignity in the world.

As a result of this bridge, the economy of the entire country including South Bengal will be speeded up and prosperous.

The package tour titled "Dream Padma Bridge Tour" will be conducted regularly every Friday and Saturday. Through this trip, tourists can enjoy the beauty of Padma Bridge in the daylight, as well as in the evening and night.

Travelers can confirm their booking by contacting Bangladesh Tourism Corporation at 01941666444, 01300439617 and 02-41024218.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Secretary Md. Mokammel Hossain, Bangladesh Tourism Corporation Chairman Md. Ali Kadar, Bangladesh Tourism Board Acting Chief Executive Officer Abu Tahir Md. Jaber were also present on the occasion. -UNB



