Form commission, enact law to protect minorities: Inu

The ruling 14-party alliance leader and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) President Hasanul Haque Inu on Friday urged for the formation of a Minority Commission and the enactment of Minority Protection Act.

He said this while a 14-party delegation visited the Radha Gobinda Temple of Dighalia in Narail district.

Inu said, "The incident of Narail is a shame for the nation and the State. Repeated attacks happen only because of the negligence of the administration and not punishing the criminals."

"If the administration could have investigated and punished attackers then such attacks would not have happened. The attack was carried out by a sectarian militant group. But the situation is complicated by the people of our own homes. There has been some degradation inside the house," he added.

He alleged that the sectarian circles within the administration were purposefully conspiring and carrying out assassinations. For which we have seen in every incident they (admin) are not appearing on time and not taking action on time. Even if the accused is caught, they are filing the charge sheet in such a way that they (sectarian circle) can get out of the case. So everyone from administration peon to minister and constable to IGP must be non-communal.

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya addressing as 14-party leader, asked the administration to find the real culprits and bring them under the law. He said we have to be united so that no communal force can raise its hands on the minority brothers.

AL Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Forest and Environment Secretary Delwar Hossain, Jasad Joint General Secretary Obaidur Rahman Chunnu, Jatiya Sramik Jote President Saifuzzaman Badsha, Samyabadi Dal (ML) General Secretary Dilip Barua, Workers Party General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha and other leaders of 14-party alliance spoke on the occasion.

Later, Tk 25,000 each was given to 4 affected temples of Sahapara and Tk 10,000 each to 10 families and affected businessmen on behalf of the 14-party.









