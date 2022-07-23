Supervisor held over repeated rape of security worker

Narayanganj, July, 22: A supervisor has been arrested by police for rape of a female security worker repeatedly at an export-oriented garment factory at Fatullah in Narayanganj.

He was arrested on Friday morning, said Fatullah Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rezaul Huq.

The accused is Yakub Ali, 42. He is the son of late Akalu Sheikh of village Dakkhin Salanda under Parbatipur upazila in Dinajpur district. Yakub now works as a supervisor of male security personnel at an export-oriented garment factory, named 'Shovon Garments' at Fatullah. The victim female security personnel also works at the same factory.

Police said the victim woman filed a case accusing Yakub Ali under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act with Fatullah Model Police Station on Thursday night.

In her case, the plaintiff has mentioned that colleague Yakub Ali used to make dirty proposals to her. He used to touch various sensitive parts of her body.

At one night about three months ago, accused Yakub Ali called her to the 4th floor of the factory building when she was on duty and raped her over there. Intimidating and threatening her to sack from job, he also warned the victim not to mention the matter to anyone else. Then Yakub raped the plaintiff several times inside the factory intimidating her.

At about 2:00pm on June 17, Yakub again called in her to the 4th floor of the factory building and raped her there.



The husband of the victimised woman alleged that the accused used to blackmail his wife recording the videos of rape. "My wife didn't disclose it to anyone else fearing public embarrassment. Being failed to tolerate the repression of the accused Yakub Ali, she informed me about the matter two to three days ago. Then we have filed the case."

Following the case, the accused was arrested from his house, said the investigation officer and Fatullah Model Police Station's Sub-Inspector Sohag Chowdhury. He said the victim's medical test was conducted while the accused was sent to court.


















