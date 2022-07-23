Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Supervisor held over repeated rape of security worker

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Our Correspondent

Narayanganj, July, 22: A supervisor has been arrested by police for rape of a female security worker repeatedly at an export-oriented garment factory at Fatullah in Narayanganj.
He was arrested on Friday morning, said Fatullah Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rezaul Huq.
The accused is Yakub Ali, 42. He is the son of late Akalu Sheikh of village Dakkhin Salanda under Parbatipur upazila in Dinajpur district. Yakub now works as a supervisor of male security personnel at an export-oriented garment factory, named 'Shovon Garments' at Fatullah. The victim female security personnel also works at the same factory.
Police said the victim woman filed a case accusing Yakub Ali under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act with Fatullah Model Police Station on Thursday night.
In her case, the plaintiff has mentioned that colleague Yakub Ali used to make dirty proposals to her. He used to touch various sensitive parts of her body.
At one night about three months ago, accused Yakub Ali called her to the 4th floor of the factory building when she was on duty and raped her over there. Intimidating and threatening her to sack from job, he also warned the victim not to mention the matter to anyone else. Then Yakub raped the plaintiff several times inside the factory intimidating her.
At about 2:00pm on June 17, Yakub again called in her to the 4th floor of the factory building and raped her there.

The husband of the victimised woman alleged that the accused used to blackmail his wife recording the videos of rape. "My wife didn't disclose it to anyone else fearing public embarrassment. Being failed to tolerate the repression of the accused Yakub Ali, she informed me about the matter two to three days ago. Then we have filed the case."
Following the case, the accused was arrested from his house, said the investigation officer and Fatullah Model Police Station's Sub-Inspector Sohag Chowdhury.  He said the victim's medical test was conducted while the accused was sent to court.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
James Webb telescope reveals millions of galaxies
Parjatan’s Padma Bridge package tour launched
Form commission, enact law to protect minorities: Inu
Supervisor held over repeated rape of security worker
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
Mega projects play no role in changing fate of mass: Fakhrul
5 killed, several hurt as train hit 3-wheeler
BNP desperate to grab power: Quader


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft