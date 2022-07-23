Video
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Kamalapur Railway police in the city have again prevented Dhaka University student Mohiuddin Roni and some of his fellows from entering the station by blocking the main gate on Friday. photo : Observer

Kamalapur railway police have again prevented Mohiuddin Roni from entering the station by blocking the main gate of the station.
Contacted, Roni said, "Railway police blocked the main gate of Kamalapur to restrict me from entering the station."
"I have decided to continue the programme at front yard of the main gate," he added.
Earlier in the week, Kamalapur railway police allegedly abused them and injured them when Mohiuddin Roni and his fellow protesters tried to enter the station to take position demanding six points.
Around 7:00pm Thursday, Mohiuddin Roni and his friends took sitting programme at Shahabag demanding the justice of violation his citizen right but latet around 9.30pm, he postponed the sitting programme saying that he will continue it at Kamalapur railway Station.    -UNB


