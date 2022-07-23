Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Mega projects play no role in changing fate of mass: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the country's mega projects are not playing any role in changing the fate of the common people of the country.
He said this during a discussion with BNP Beat reporters at Gulshan BNP Chairperson's office on Friday.
In a statement, he said, "Lower and middle-income people of the country have lost all means of livelihood. Every indicator of the country's economy is going down."
Stating that the government has filled the country with misdeeds and corruption, the BNP leader said, the stories of looting, money laundering, killing and grand corruption of the ruling party are now on people's lips.
"The government has always cooperated (with the looters) in plundering the country's financial sector. Because the masterminds of those involved in the looting are all the agents of the government...Bangladesh has been made bankrupt," he observed.
He said the ruling party has snatched all human rights as they consider the country's people as their enemies. "Freedom of expression is now imprisoned in Awami prison. People's lives are endangered by the poisonous grasp of Nazi rule and everyone is worried about the safety of life and property."
Mirza Fakhrul said the country is being run by a fascist government. They are planning to hold another no-vote election.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
James Webb telescope reveals millions of galaxies
Parjatan’s Padma Bridge package tour launched
Form commission, enact law to protect minorities: Inu
Supervisor held over repeated rape of security worker
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
Mega projects play no role in changing fate of mass: Fakhrul
5 killed, several hurt as train hit 3-wheeler
BNP desperate to grab power: Quader


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft