Mega projects play no role in changing fate of mass: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the country's mega projects are not playing any role in changing the fate of the common people of the country.

He said this during a discussion with BNP Beat reporters at Gulshan BNP Chairperson's office on Friday.

In a statement, he said, "Lower and middle-income people of the country have lost all means of livelihood. Every indicator of the country's economy is going down."

Stating that the government has filled the country with misdeeds and corruption, the BNP leader said, the stories of looting, money laundering, killing and grand corruption of the ruling party are now on people's lips.

"The government has always cooperated (with the looters) in plundering the country's financial sector. Because the masterminds of those involved in the looting are all the agents of the government...Bangladesh has been made bankrupt," he observed.

He said the ruling party has snatched all human rights as they consider the country's people as their enemies. "Freedom of expression is now imprisoned in Awami prison. People's lives are endangered by the poisonous grasp of Nazi rule and everyone is worried about the safety of life and property."

Mirza Fakhrul said the country is being run by a fascist government. They are planning to hold another no-vote election.










