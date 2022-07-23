5 killed, several hurt as train hit 3-wheeler

Gopalganj, July, 22: At least five people were killed and several injured after a train hit a locally-made three-wheeler at a crossing in Kashiani upazila in Gopalganj district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Sujoy Mridha, 35, Poritosh Das, 30, Amrito Bishwas, 35, and Hiramon Bishwas, 45, residents of Lakshmipur village, and Razzaque Sikder, 40, a resident of Parulia village in the upazila.

Gopalganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Abul Kalam Azad said a Tungipara Express hit the three wheeler in Kakdi railway crossing area at about 9:00pm, leaving five construction workers dead on the spot and several others injured.

Being informed, members of police and Fire Service rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operation. The injured were admitted to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex.

















