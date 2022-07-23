BNP desperate to grab power: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said BNP becomes more desperate to grab power by any means during the time of election.

He said this in a statement on Friday.

Quader said, "BNP indulged in mischievous attempts to make election and democratic process questionable. They are not able to present any specific plan in front of the people to pass the next election. So, BNP leaders are continuing to give misleading remarks to the nation."

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "It cannot be the aim of any political party to destroy the confidence of the people. I would appeal to the BNP leaders to work for the welfare of the country and people instead of blaming the government purposefully to deal with the upcoming crisis."

"It will benefit the people of the country and enrich the political culture," he added.

Mentioning that BNP wants to achieve their political interests by spreading confusion among the people of the country, the AL General Secretary said, "BNP leaders want to undermine the confidence of the people of the country by comparing Bangladesh with Sri Lanka. There is no way to compare Bangladesh by keeping it parallel to Sri Lanka."

About inflation, Obaidul Quader said, "They (BNP) are talking about inflation. It is true that when inflation increases then the pressure on people increases. Keeping that in mind, the government is taking appropriate steps to control inflation."

The government has kept the inflation rate under control at 5 to 6 per cent for more than a decade, he said. Quader said the position of Bangladesh is relatively better than other countries despite this global crisis.









