Campus tense, two criminals identified

CHATTOGRAM July 22: The police and the Chattogram University authority have identified two criminals involved in the sexual harassment of two female students.

In this connection a case was filed with Hathazari Model Police Station on Wednesday.

One of the victims filed the case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against several unnamed accused.

Following the harassment incident, the students of the university began agitating by forming human chains and holding demonstrations on the campus. At around 9:30pm on July 17, the two female students were on their way to the dormitory on the CU campus when five unidentified youths accosted them and forced them into the desolate Botanical Garden area.

There, the accused tried to rape one of them, assaulted them physically, and tried to record a video for releasing it on the internet, the case statement added.

The agitating students staged a sit-in in front of the Vice-Chancellor's residence on Wednesday night protesting against the harassment and demanding for the victims. They demanded ensuring the trial of the perpetrators within the next four working days. Otherwise the proctorial body must resign. The university administration has also promised to take action to meet the demands of the students.

Meanwhile, the Hathazari police said that the identification of those criminals would be made public on Sunday. They are not interested to disclose now it for the sake of investigation.

The CU Vice Chancellor Dr Shirin Akhtar also declined to disclose the identity of those criminals for the sake of the investigation of the case. She said it would be disclosed on Sunday.













