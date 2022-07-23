Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CU Student Harassment

Campus tense, two criminals identified

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM July 22: The police and the Chattogram University authority have identified two criminals involved in the sexual harassment of two female students.
In this connection a case was filed with Hathazari Model Police Station on Wednesday.
One of the victims filed the case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act against several unnamed accused.
Following the harassment incident, the students of the university began agitating by forming human chains and holding demonstrations on the campus. At around 9:30pm on July 17, the two female students were on their way to the dormitory on the CU campus when five unidentified youths accosted them and forced them into the desolate Botanical Garden area.
There, the accused tried to rape one of them, assaulted them physically, and tried to record a video for releasing it on the internet, the case statement added.
The agitating students staged a sit-in in front of the Vice-Chancellor's residence on Wednesday night protesting against the harassment and  demanding for the victims. They demanded ensuring the trial of the perpetrators within the next four working days. Otherwise the proctorial body must resign. The university administration has also promised to take action to meet the demands of the students.
Meanwhile, the Hathazari police said that the identification of those criminals would be made public on Sunday. They are not interested to disclose now it for the sake of investigation.
The CU Vice Chancellor Dr Shirin Akhtar also declined to disclose the identity of those criminals for the sake of the investigation of the case. She said it would be disclosed on Sunday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
James Webb telescope reveals millions of galaxies
Parjatan’s Padma Bridge package tour launched
Form commission, enact law to protect minorities: Inu
Supervisor held over repeated rape of security worker
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
Mega projects play no role in changing fate of mass: Fakhrul
5 killed, several hurt as train hit 3-wheeler
BNP desperate to grab power: Quader


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft