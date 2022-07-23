



TOMORROW



His cigarettes burn away and the smoke vanishes to the horizon of a better tomorrow.



But the boy keeps residing in a world of emptiness where all his feelings are just- hollow.



In his world where feelings are better kept a secret, where looking away is the only way to avoid.



Memories are the worst curse one have but the best blessing to become a poet.



And he stands alone until the stars take their leave from the deep black sheet of mysteries.



The smoke washes away reminiscing his life's conflicted histories.



Cursed is his heart which is only full of pain and sorrow.



