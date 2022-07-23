Video
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:34 AM
Literature

Kabir-The Delivery Man

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Shahjalal Palash

Kabir's whole body is getting cold; he can't hold the handle of the bicycle. His legs are feeling numb and he seems to be in a coma. It is just 9 pm, he has to deliver at least three more meals tonight. The wheels of the bicycle never seem to keep up with the times. Kabir understands the value of time today, but he can't remember how much time he wasted or neglected in his life. Kabir wants to ride at the speed of a storm, but he can't. Nowadays, it is very difficult for him to ride bicycles at night.
The smell of biryani is coming from the food packet in front of him. Every day he delivers packets of biryani to different houses. He thinks that one day he too will have to buy biryani and bring it to his house.
Suddenly when the high beam light of the car in front caught his eye, he thought he could see nothing for a while, and the accident would happen right away. The delivery location is now only after four blocks. Kabir holds the handle of the bicycle tightly and looks ahead

The writer is a freelance storyteller, IT engineer, and AGM at the Babylon Group


