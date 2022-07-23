

My Grandfather’s Diary

And that was how I suddenly found myself in his tiny flat, in the midst of his belongings that were already shrouded in a layer of dust. I spent no time reminiscing about the days when his footfalls still graced this place and immediately set to work. For the truth was, I had nothing to reminisce about. My grandfather was a very distant man.

For as long as I could remember, he was a cold, brooding figure looming in some distant periphery of my life. By his twilight years, he had ended up as a recluse in the tiny apartment where I now stood.

Brushing aside the depressing thoughts, I set about clearing his belongings. As I was approaching his bookshelf, something caught my eyes: a rugged old notebook standing out in a row of well-maintained novels.

As I pulled the thing out, I immediately noticed the tell-tale signs of its old age: its binding was falling apart and the cover's leather was flaking off. Its pages were yellow and brittle- and stuffed from top to bottom with a cursive handwriting. Immediately, I knew I was holding the personal diary of the cold man I had called my grandfather.

As my curiosity set in, I decided to peek into the writings. I had set rather low expectations as I flung back the diary's cover. Maybe this only recounted mundane occurrences from an old man's greying life?

One can imagine my awe-struck state of mind with the writings of a vibrant youngster who was a far cry from my gloomy grandfather. Set in the late 1960s, the pages depicted a diarist who still believed he could conquer the world, and one who dared to dream. He wrote of his misadventures as an East Pakistani college student, of evenings spent with milk chai, friends and guitars. He also spoke of his affections for a girl from his college- a woman who would eventually become my grandmother. Sometimes he shared dreams of kindling a close-knit family with her. At other times, he nagged about undone assignments and strict professors.

With a chill, I realised my grandfather was once no different from me.

I lost track of time as I shuffled through the pages, seeing the world through a version of my grandfather I was not around to witness. As the 1960s ended, however, the political unrest of the times started to spill into this young man's diaries. He talked about West Pakistan refusing to hand over power to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after the 1970 election, an event I would only read about in history class. Very soon, he also started to express fears of harm befalling his loved ones.

As I anxiously flipped through the first entries of 1971, the writings drew to a sudden halt. I was met with frustrating blank pages that offered no explanations. This was when I remembered that my grandfather allegedly joined the Muktibahini around this time. The Liberation War had started.

A few pages later, the writings started reappearing, this time with dates from the year 1972. My grandfather had survived the war but something inside of him had died on the battlefield. The liveliness of his writings was replaced by heartbreaking complaints of watching his college buddies die beside him over and over again in the form of flashbacks. My heart sank while reading about his nightmares, tears and social withdrawal. This man suffered from PTSD but never knew it. His broken soul never got the help he deserved.

The entries started becoming less and less frequent as time went on and he fought the demons only he could see. This was until the war-weary man stopped fighting altogether; at this point, slowly but surely, the writings started resembling the work of the cold figure I would know as my grandfather.

And then he quit writing too.

I closed the diary with a lump in my throat I could not quite swallow. What was it that I felt? Overwhelmed, Emotional or Sad?

My thoughts were with the young man of my age, who went through something so life-changing that he could not fit into his own shoes anymore. He went to fight for his country but it was someone else who returned home. Would I have fared any differently in the same circumstances?



The writer is 10th grade student, Manarat Dhaka International School and College









