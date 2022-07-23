

Gun Island

For centuries, they have also contributed to the migration and destruction of animal and plant life on land and water. Now researchers can trace many of these changes back to a series of events that occurred centuries ago. Some are more recent and result from technological advancements.

Gun Island, Amitav Ghosh's novel, continues the familiar cross-cultural patterns he made famous in his previous novels. The reader will travel by water, land, diaspora, migration, and onboard ships. They will also be experienced with animals and marine creatures. Ghosh focuses on environmental issues such as climate change and the threat to fish from chemical waste dumped in rivers by factories. These concerns are reminiscent of books like The Hungry Tide or The Great Derangement.

The main idea is that myths are alive and well, both within and outside us. The idea is that humans are at the most significant risk from changing climate patterns, resource depletion, and other environmental issues. Once again, we should believe in stories to bridge the gap between human-made and natural environments.

Ghosh starts Gun Island with the myth about the Gun Merchant of Sundarbans. He travels the globe to escape Manasa Devi, who 'rules all poisonous creatures and snakes.' Dinanath, a Bengali-American rare book dealer, is on an annual visit to Kolkata, India. An old friend shares this story with him there, as it was told to him by his aunt Nilima. She wants to tell him about the Manasa Devi shrine in the Sundarbans. She thinks that he will find it fascinating.

It's a tale that takes place across continents to unravel the legend of the Gun Merchant. The book is interesting in detail about characterization. It takes him from Kolkata to the Sundarbans' mud swamps and back to Brooklyn, where he finally reaches Venice.

It is not a journey that is often taken voluntarily. Deen is always on the brink of returning to the comfort of his routine lives in Brooklyn. But an external force always drives him to take this step. Piya first, then his friend, Professor essa Giacinta Schiavon (Cinta), pushes him forward.

Along with his journey, characters, events, and mysteries link this saga together and present a view not only of human beings but also of wildlife, animals, wildfires, trees, and ghosts.

Deen is told the story of Gun Merchant in fragments by Nilima Di and Rafi. Rafi's grandfather was the caretaker of the sanctum to Manasa Devi. On the walls of that, there were symbols and episodes from Bonduki Sadagar's travels. Cinta and Deen deduce how Italian words reached Bengal through time and trade routes and find where the Gun Merchant was in Cinta's city of Venice. These passages are a delight for nerds, and readers will love to see how words move around.

Ghosh uses historical details in his writings. Although this is not a new technique, he blends the history of the land and climatic history with the characters' stories to create a more balanced picture. The reader will find references to trade routes, architecture, politics, commerce, and currency. It is almost like painting on a blank canvas. If you show the shadows and colors that surround it, it is possible.

Deen meets Tipu in the Sundarbans. He is a computer genius who can talk about selling and buying humans. Tipu embodies the novel's essence: that the natural and human worlds are interconnected; all we need to do is understand how to connect them. He also gets to grips with the reality that people living in such areas don't have anywhere to go and that this freedom often comes at a high price.

There is also Cinta, Piya, and Rafi. Piya's and Cinta's narrative arcs are not impressive because Gun Island could allow them to expand beyond what they started with. Like Deen, Tipu, Rafi, and Manasa Devi's characters, whose journeys are worthy of note.

Other characters are referred to only in passing, with a minor role at best.

The reader will encounter all aspects of human existence, including religious, cultural, and class differences, and the internet's role in bringing agency to people's lives.

Contemporary fiction readers will find Gun Island's land and nature the most interesting. The land is always part of the story, whether its storms used to measure time or references to changing waters, thereby changing markers for land. It is also the buildings in Venice that seem to be 'alive.'

They make creaking sounds and seem to breathe. In LA, it is the wildfires. Finally, it's the natural workings of nature that transcend human comprehension and rationality. These lands aren't divided like on human maps; we can often find patterns and similarities in geography.

A discerning reader will not feel helpless for humans but for all the animals in the animal kingdom who do nothing, who can only adapt.

Animals have equally important roles, like a human, in the world, whether they be birds, whales, dolphins, or snakes.

We find out that al-Bunduqevya was the Arabic name for Venice; this is also the Arabic name for guns. Deen concludes that Bonduki Sadagar's name did not refer to the Gun Merchant but rather the Merchant who traveled to Venice. Deen visits Venice to investigate further about the Gun Merchant and discovers that many Bangladeshis have been illegally migrant workers. The novel's second section focuses on their dangerous journey across Africa and the fierce, even militant, resistance to their presence in the city; this contrasts with the Gun Merchant's successful past journey to Venice.

Ghosh's earlier fiction had women as a more prominent presence and force than the novel. Cinta is a Venetian scholar who studies the 'role of Venice in the medieval spice trade from India.' Piya Roy, a cetologist from The Hungry Tide, reappears in this novel, offering the lonely, aging Deen the chance to find a romantic partner. Nilima Bose is the Badabon Trust's chief executive officer. Lubna, a Bangladeshi immigrant, works for illegal immigrants.

Ghosh's work juxtaposes nostalgia for a past that is gone with concern for the present by depicting diverse characters from different countries.

Ghosh is a great storyteller. The reader doesn't have to read the review to feel that. Gun Island is a beautiful tale. Despite all his efforts, it's still a wholesome story and leans towards the human. Maybe that was intentional, just like the many coincidences that led Deen to the finish. Or maybe our worldview is so anthropocentric that even a real problem such as the climate crisis cannot be seen in the background.

There will be a time when the question of what novel and drama have to do with weather arises. Gun Island, if art is always a product, its time, is the perfect response to the world that is so destructive. It deserves our full attention.



The analyst is a writer

















