

Nafiza the next generation leader

Nafiza said the award is the result of her diehard work as she planned to take her in the next level after a massive struggle in the life.

"When I was 13, I fell in love. You can call it childhood love, I decided to hold his hand and leave home even before 6 months of our relationship had passed. Then, what was bound to happen, happened after all. No one accepted our marriage in the quarrelsome situation of the two families. After hiding for 6 months, our family accepted us wholeheartedly. We even became parents. Everything was going perfectly; we were living so happily, like a fairytale. But my struggle started soon. My husband used to visit Bogura for business purposes and stayed there. ," she said.

"Meanwhile, he had married another woman without my consent. After 6 months she gave birth to a child. My husband started living with his 2nd wife in Bogura. I shared everything with my family when I got to know about this. My family took me back to them from my in-law's house."

From then it's story of hard work to establish her as a self-reliant woman.

" Then I completed my SSC, HSC, BA, and MA as a single mother taking care of my child. Currently, I have completed my 2nd Masters from Russia in world economics . I have attended various leadership trainings organized by several organizations in Bangladesh, India, and China. I have also worked in the public relations department of a private university for two years. I embraced the title of 'single mother'. Where most people treat women as material and consider themselves weaker than men, I came a long way with my child."

" I have been awarded the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze award. Additionally, I have been recognized as the best performer of Bangladesh at the South Asian Cultural Fest and also declared as the best camper of Rotary Youth Leadership. I always wanted to be an idol, an example, and I pursued my dream to be fulfilled. " She also showed her gratitude for her family which didn't leave her alone in her tough time.

