Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Women-empowerment vital in reducing climate change

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Mehjabin Prodhan Faiza

Women-empowerment vital in reducing climate change

Women-empowerment vital in reducing climate change

Recently we all have witnessed the natural disaster of sylhet due to unexpected situations of the weather and Climate-change. So many news, papers and other social and International climate activist Collapsology podcast has reached me out with tons of questions on this particularly.
I have speak my mind but still there's some technical and lots of theories presented, which generally indicates not to reach any conclusions, because it's a fact. Some people arise few question that how come the news is claiming the water is overflowing from India to Sylhet as there's no valid way of coming, and some are claiming the local leaders and politicians who has ignored and didn't take any precautions of this situations.
However, my main concern today is to aware the Nation and the world to take things in their concerns from the root and make those information to be reachable to every citizen with authentic information. And advise for those to take personal responsibility to spread news on social media within one click--without thinking through, make sure that is meaningful. Because I believe misinformation on social media delays climate action.
When the platform became easy to do things, in same manner it's became more easier to destroy as well. *Misinformation is just what it sounds like: social media sites like Facebook, twitter,Instagram, TikTok etc have dealt with climate misinformation Nationally and internationally, my findings shows misleading content about climate change and renewable energy is largely funded by handful of industries , and specially the fossil fuel industry, I guess and the other number of influencers help to amplify it time to time. One analysis found that 16 of the world's biggest polluters were responsible for more than 1,750 false climate ads on social media in 2021 approximately.
But what is frustrating here the right table or head didn't take immediate approach towards that mixed up information, without a widespread crackdown, social media will remain as a secret weapon to to spread the lies. Even in few months back during the conference in England '100 successful women awards' as an awardee, I was told to write an Article for the Magazine on women role in Climate change, during my research I found one more information that- the congressional Republicans and democrats have come together to grill the CEOs of "Facebook" and twitter about the negative impact of their Business practices have had on civil discourse.
Women-empowerment vital in reducing climate change

Women-empowerment vital in reducing climate change

And there has been some momentum in this matter increased regulation and but concerns about freedom of speech and the difficulty of the fact-checking social media posts in real time have hindered any meaningful attempts to address the issue legislatively. That's the main reason I always suggest to use their own mind--it's important now to educate people's mind more than ever. Reason people don't have time to think through properly. People only run after things to become something and gain some wealth --there is nothing else in people's mind. It's not completely their fault, it's happening due to the so called system.
 For now it's up to us as a responsible and attentive social media users, to separate online fact from online fiction big time. Every false, distortion and conspiracy theory about the Climate change is a collective hard obstacles towards meaningful climate action-which requires our global force to merge on our certain agreement on a set of rules.
 The fossil fuel industry's are currently strategy is to encourage disagreement to foster division or something beyond we could sense at this point of time. * Mitigation of gender equality and why it's important to reduce the Climate change! According to my knowledge clean energy is a favourite and easy target of these 21st century social media merchants of doubt--it's a policy to inserted itself into regional conflicts over other things.
Once we succeed to develop that conflicts it's become easy to Destroy all small business and other entrepreneurs to fall apart by their own, and social media become the perfect breeding ground. And to overcome such disaster in human life we must insert women and youth into every aspect of life with equal rights. Such as educating women with support and extra help to fight against climate by nurturing and helping to deal with the situations.
Such as water safe cities, how to manage water scarcity and adapt to drought, urban street storm water management guide, nature based solutions, how cities can use nature to manage climate risks, how to adapt extreme heat, etc by providing measurable information where they could take the initial lead to survive and fight against it. Climate change is affecting the safety and security of every individuals, communities and Nations. With a clear understanding of the risks, actions can be taken to mitigate and lessen the impacts.
And gender equality is the only way of fighting against the climate change. *When the whole world uttered SDG and it's goal-in my mind first thing occurs is the involvement of all gender into everything in order to achieve sustainability's. When it comes to climate change and climate action you cannot achieve anything without women and youth contributing in this. Climate change frequently affects women and man differently and it's very scientific.
The primary reason for these differences is the varying levels of access to resources, knowledge, skills, and finance; that shape how women and men adapt to climate impacts. By the same tool, women and men often contribute to activities that mitigate climate change and may share the benefits of climate finance differently. The primary reasons are varying life experiences, consumption patterns, and spending habits.
 For much of the early history of international climate negotiations, these differences were not readily appreciated. However, the climate policy landscape has undergone important changes in recent years. The impetus for those changes is the realisation that actively engaging women as "agents of change" in climate solutions not only helps stabilise the climate but also yields multiple other benefits, including gender equality and women's empowerment.
At the same time fully realising the potential of these International & national reforms will require more guidelines on the steps policy makers and other relevant gender stakeholders should follow to develop gender-responsive Climate policies and funding proposals.
At present this guidance remains in short supply. To serve our purpose to build a better nation and world for all and the future generations--this is the only methods we can count on. We need women thinker's society, It's important to avail a well organised mind into the current Affairs and every other field. If you can think properly you can achieve it beautifully. We need to learn to ask the right questions.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nafiza the next generation leader
It's only dreams that make way to becoming entrepreneurs
Warm weather skin care tips
Women-empowerment vital in reducing climate change
Women entrepreneurship thriving against all odds
Sharmili Ahmed
Prawma Khan becomes country manager for ACCA Bangladesh
Tips for a healthy married life


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft