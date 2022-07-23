

Women-empowerment vital in reducing climate change

I have speak my mind but still there's some technical and lots of theories presented, which generally indicates not to reach any conclusions, because it's a fact. Some people arise few question that how come the news is claiming the water is overflowing from India to Sylhet as there's no valid way of coming, and some are claiming the local leaders and politicians who has ignored and didn't take any precautions of this situations.

However, my main concern today is to aware the Nation and the world to take things in their concerns from the root and make those information to be reachable to every citizen with authentic information. And advise for those to take personal responsibility to spread news on social media within one click--without thinking through, make sure that is meaningful. Because I believe misinformation on social media delays climate action.

When the platform became easy to do things, in same manner it's became more easier to destroy as well. *Misinformation is just what it sounds like: social media sites like Facebook, twitter,Instagram, TikTok etc have dealt with climate misinformation Nationally and internationally, my findings shows misleading content about climate change and renewable energy is largely funded by handful of industries , and specially the fossil fuel industry, I guess and the other number of influencers help to amplify it time to time. One analysis found that 16 of the world's biggest polluters were responsible for more than 1,750 false climate ads on social media in 2021 approximately.

But what is frustrating here the right table or head didn't take immediate approach towards that mixed up information, without a widespread crackdown, social media will remain as a secret weapon to to spread the lies. Even in few months back during the conference in England '100 successful women awards' as an awardee, I was told to write an Article for the Magazine on women role in Climate change, during my research I found one more information that- the congressional Republicans and democrats have come together to grill the CEOs of "Facebook" and twitter about the negative impact of their Business practices have had on civil discourse.

For now it's up to us as a responsible and attentive social media users, to separate online fact from online fiction big time. Every false, distortion and conspiracy theory about the Climate change is a collective hard obstacles towards meaningful climate action-which requires our global force to merge on our certain agreement on a set of rules.

The fossil fuel industry's are currently strategy is to encourage disagreement to foster division or something beyond we could sense at this point of time. * Mitigation of gender equality and why it's important to reduce the Climate change! According to my knowledge clean energy is a favourite and easy target of these 21st century social media merchants of doubt--it's a policy to inserted itself into regional conflicts over other things.

Once we succeed to develop that conflicts it's become easy to Destroy all small business and other entrepreneurs to fall apart by their own, and social media become the perfect breeding ground. And to overcome such disaster in human life we must insert women and youth into every aspect of life with equal rights. Such as educating women with support and extra help to fight against climate by nurturing and helping to deal with the situations.

Such as water safe cities, how to manage water scarcity and adapt to drought, urban street storm water management guide, nature based solutions, how cities can use nature to manage climate risks, how to adapt extreme heat, etc by providing measurable information where they could take the initial lead to survive and fight against it. Climate change is affecting the safety and security of every individuals, communities and Nations. With a clear understanding of the risks, actions can be taken to mitigate and lessen the impacts.

And gender equality is the only way of fighting against the climate change. *When the whole world uttered SDG and it's goal-in my mind first thing occurs is the involvement of all gender into everything in order to achieve sustainability's. When it comes to climate change and climate action you cannot achieve anything without women and youth contributing in this. Climate change frequently affects women and man differently and it's very scientific.

The primary reason for these differences is the varying levels of access to resources, knowledge, skills, and finance; that shape how women and men adapt to climate impacts. By the same tool, women and men often contribute to activities that mitigate climate change and may share the benefits of climate finance differently. The primary reasons are varying life experiences, consumption patterns, and spending habits.

For much of the early history of international climate negotiations, these differences were not readily appreciated. However, the climate policy landscape has undergone important changes in recent years. The impetus for those changes is the realisation that actively engaging women as "agents of change" in climate solutions not only helps stabilise the climate but also yields multiple other benefits, including gender equality and women's empowerment.

At the same time fully realising the potential of these International & national reforms will require more guidelines on the steps policy makers and other relevant gender stakeholders should follow to develop gender-responsive Climate policies and funding proposals.

At present this guidance remains in short supply. To serve our purpose to build a better nation and world for all and the future generations--this is the only methods we can count on. We need women thinker's society, It's important to avail a well organised mind into the current Affairs and every other field. If you can think properly you can achieve it beautifully. We need to learn to ask the right questions.









