Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:33 AM
Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Alvi Rahman Shovon

Founder of 'FoodTribe by Alvi' and culinary artiste

Founder of 'FoodTribe by Alvi' and culinary artiste






Dragon Fruit Granita
Ingredients:
Dragon fruit cubes 2 cup
Lemon Juice 2 tbs
Honey 4 tsp
Water 1/2 liter



 Method:
Blend all the ingredients together. Strain it. Pour the strained juice in a bowl. Keep it in a fridge for at least 6 hours. Scrabe the iced granita with a fork. Ready to serve.




Duo Dragon Fruit Pineapple Refresher

Ingredients:
Dragon fruit cube 1 cup
Pineapple cube 2 cup
Lemon juice 2 tbs
Honey 4 tbs
Water 1 liter
Ice cubes as per required

Method:
Separately blend dragon fruit & pineapple with rest of the ingredients except ice cubes.Strain the juices.Add ice cubes in glasses. Pour 1/3 of the glass with dragon fruit juice. Now pour rest of the glass with pineapple juice. Garnish according to your desire. Ready to serve.



