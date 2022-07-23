

Founder of 'FoodTribe by Alvi' and culinary artiste









Dragon Fruit Granita

Ingredients:

Dragon fruit cubes 2 cup

Lemon Juice 2 tbs

Honey 4 tsp

Water 1/2 liter







Recipe

Blend all the ingredients together. Strain it. Pour the strained juice in a bowl. Keep it in a fridge for at least 6 hours. Scrabe the iced granita with a fork. Ready to serve.









Duo Dragon Fruit Pineapple Refresher



Ingredients:

Dragon fruit cube 1 cup

Recipe

Lemon juice 2 tbs

Honey 4 tbs

Water 1 liter

Ice cubes as per required



Method:

Separately blend dragon fruit & pineapple with rest of the ingredients except ice cubes.Strain the juices.Add ice cubes in glasses. Pour 1/3 of the glass with dragon fruit juice. Now pour rest of the glass with pineapple juice. Garnish according to your desire. Ready to serve.

