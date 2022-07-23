|
Dragon Fruit Granita
Ingredients:
Dragon fruit cubes 2 cup
Lemon Juice 2 tbs
Honey 4 tsp
Water 1/2 liter
Method:
Blend all the ingredients together. Strain it. Pour the strained juice in a bowl. Keep it in a fridge for at least 6 hours. Scrabe the iced granita with a fork. Ready to serve.
Duo Dragon Fruit Pineapple Refresher
Ingredients:
Dragon fruit cube 1 cup
Pineapple cube 2 cup
Lemon juice 2 tbs
Honey 4 tbs
Water 1 liter
Ice cubes as per required
Method:
Separately blend dragon fruit & pineapple with rest of the ingredients except ice cubes.Strain the juices.Add ice cubes in glasses. Pour 1/3 of the glass with dragon fruit juice. Now pour rest of the glass with pineapple juice. Garnish according to your desire. Ready to serve.