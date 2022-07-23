Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Rang Bangladesh’s Friendship Day celebration

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Life & Style Desk

Rang Bangladesh’s Friendship Day celebration

Rang Bangladesh’s Friendship Day celebration

'Rang Bangladesh' has set a platform of grand celebration with various offers on the eve of the Friendship Day.
They have offered 20 per cent off in online and in-store to make it easy to buy a gift for a friend! If your friends buy the same design clothes, mugs or masks together, there is a 20 per cent discount on the price of all other products except the 1st product.
There are also combo packages for gifts for friends-- big and small T-shirts, mugs and masks, instead of the combined price.
 As well as to keep the friendship memorable, Rang Bangladesh's fan page organizes 'Bandhu Manei possible'. The participants of this event can win attractive prizes by writing and sending pictures of their friends, pictures with friends or memorable moments of happiness and sadness.
Rang Bangladesh Friendship Day collections include t-shirts, mugs, masks, shirts, panjabi, fatwa, saree, three-piece, single kameez, skirt-tops, punjabi, veil, unstitched dress, gift vouchers which you can to gift to loved ones. In addition there are also regular collections. Apart from this, there are jewelry and showpieces as gift items.
One can find all the collections of Rang Bangladesh including the wonderful Friends Divas at any outlet in Dhaka and outside Dhaka.
You can buy for a friend not only by going to the shop but also online at home. The goods bought for yourself or a friend will arrive safely. There is special facility of cash on delivery. Friends Divas collection available on website alongwith showroom.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Rang Bangladesh’s Friendship Day celebration
Bigben steadily stamps its authority
Radisson Blu brings the joy of ‘Blissful Wedding’
Kay Kraft on Friendship Day
Stay healthy in scorching summer
Health risks with over-intake of red meat
Dhaba Mutton Shank


Latest News
BCL leader hacked to death in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh welcomes ICJ's rejection of Myanmar claims
WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal
14-party alliance leaders visit Narail
Roni prevented from entering Kamalapur Station
UN court rules Myanmar genocide case can go ahead
Complaint against Fakhrul, Rizvi at Paltan Police Station
Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on
BNP is main patron of communal forces: Hasan
Sohan named Bangladesh's new T20I captain for Zimbabwe tour
Most Read News
What will today’s ICJ verdict mean for Myanmar and Rohingya?
Putin, Saudi crown prince talk oil
Japan warns of security threats
Gunawardena sworn in as new PM of Sri Lanka
Britain to send guns and drones to Ukraine
Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site
DU publishes Cha unit test results
Journalist leaders hand over written proposals on amending the draft
Israeli strike kills three soldiers near Damascus: Syrian ministry
Art school students make paintings of India's Bharatiya Janata Party
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft