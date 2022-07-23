

Rang Bangladesh’s Friendship Day celebration

They have offered 20 per cent off in online and in-store to make it easy to buy a gift for a friend! If your friends buy the same design clothes, mugs or masks together, there is a 20 per cent discount on the price of all other products except the 1st product.

There are also combo packages for gifts for friends-- big and small T-shirts, mugs and masks, instead of the combined price.

As well as to keep the friendship memorable, Rang Bangladesh's fan page organizes 'Bandhu Manei possible'. The participants of this event can win attractive prizes by writing and sending pictures of their friends, pictures with friends or memorable moments of happiness and sadness.

Rang Bangladesh Friendship Day collections include t-shirts, mugs, masks, shirts, panjabi, fatwa, saree, three-piece, single kameez, skirt-tops, punjabi, veil, unstitched dress, gift vouchers which you can to gift to loved ones. In addition there are also regular collections. Apart from this, there are jewelry and showpieces as gift items.

One can find all the collections of Rang Bangladesh including the wonderful Friends Divas at any outlet in Dhaka and outside Dhaka.

You can buy for a friend not only by going to the shop but also online at home. The goods bought for yourself or a friend will arrive safely. There is special facility of cash on delivery. Friends Divas collection available on website alongwith showroom.









