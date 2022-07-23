Bigben steadily stamps its authority

With a vision to provide the customers with an outfit combining both comfort and style, "Bigben" has been working in Bangladesh and abroad. Apparels using high-quality imported fabrics with over 300 unique designs have made "Bigben" not only a household name among fashion lovers within a very short time but have also given it a good place in a competitive and ever-growing clothing market both in home and abroad. The promise to their customers to deliver the best quality product at a reasonable price has reached them beyond the local border, to the expatriate community around the globe.

From selecting fabric to manufacturing ready garments, every step is minutely observed, and the quality of the garments is controlled by skilled manpower. Because the products are of high quality, 80 per cent of our customers, including wholesalers and retailers purchase Bigben's products repeatedly.

















