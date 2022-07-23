

Radisson Blu brings the joy of ‘Blissful Wedding’

Radisson Blu Dhaka promises a "Blissful Wedding" celebration that is personalized and memorable - just the way it is imagined by the bride and groom. The hotel offers an exquisite range of privileges, services and setups where guests are treated to a relaxing wedding planning experience.

Situated on a seven acres of beautiful vistas, Radisson Blu is a sanctuary, away from the crowd and congestion of downtown Dhaka City. Idyllic landscape followed by extremely hospitable staff makes it a prized venue for weddings.

A team of wedding specialists at the hotel will tend to every little detail, creating treasured memories that will last a lifetime. What is unique about Radisson Blu Dhaka is that they do not confine their guests among a structured wedding package or a handful of wedding planners. They welcome creativity and the preference of their guests.

To make your wedding experience more memorable, it is often suggested to spend your wedding night at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden. With the availability of beautiful bridal rooms, picturesque setting and great hospitality, you will be nothing less than absolutely elated.





