Kay Kraft on Friendship Day

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 8:32 AM
Home Life & Style

Published : Saturday, 23 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Life & Style Desk

Friendship is a state of enduring affection, esteem, intimacy, and trust between two people. In all cultures, friendships are important relationships throughout a person's life span. There is affection and dependence in the relationship. Friendship has the authority to share any tale of humor, joy, or suffering! People require some form of a friend in their life in any situation.
Since 1919, people have celebrated Friendship Day by giving and receiving flowers and cards from one another in an effort to lessen violence and hatred and strengthen relationships. The UN designated July 30 as World Friendship Day in 2011.
Kay Kraft is hosting a number of events in honor of Friends Day. Apart from clothing like Salwarkameez, Tunic, Kurti, Tops, Saree or Formal shirt, Casual shirt, T-shirt, Panjabi you can visit Kay Kraft showroom or kaykraft.com to get any gift item for friends.
Besides, if you make a purchase of Tk 2,999 or more at Kay Kraft showroom from July 25 to July 30, the winners will get a chance to watch along a movie with 02 friends at Star Cineplex through a raffle draw. Visit kaykraft.com or Facebook page for details.


