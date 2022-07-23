Stay healthy in scorching summer



Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka

Summers have arrived here. Of late Bangladesh's summer has come with some unbearable effects. The scorching heat made the life almost hell. With the passing time, temperatures have been going implausibly high and it is affecting our health. Scalding heat affects us in the form of heat stroke, sunburn, dehydration, skin irritation, rashes, fever, dehydration, and food poisoning. etc.

It is extremely important to be careful during volatile temperatures. But you can follow some simple tips to have a healthy and protected summer.

Summer heat and sweat can dehydrate your body, resulting in unfavourable health outcomes. Drink at least 2 to 3 litres of water per day to keep yourself hydrated. Drink lots of water, at least two to four cups upon rising in the morning, and similar amounts for your activities and exercises. Carry water with you in a hard plastic container whenever you go out.

Another major issue that older adults face during the hot summer months is heatstroke. High fever, nausea, vomiting, headache, and dizziness are all common symptoms of heatstroke. One of the essential tips for summer season is safeguarding your body from overexposure. Use shade, wide-brimmed hats, clothing that covers, and give protection against sun.

We all know that the morning sun is good for us. However, as the day progresses, the sun rays get harsher. If you like to exercise to ensure good physical fitness, it is a good idea to workout early in the morning or post sunset. Make sure you try to stay indoors as much as possible. Outdoor activities should be limited to the cooler parts of the day, such as early mornings before 11 a.m. or late evenings after 5 p.m.

Maintaining a proper diet and eating seasonal fruits and vegetables regularly is a must. You must have small and light meals as part of your summer health care routine. Avoid heavy stuff in your meals like fast food, junk food, etc. Consuming cooling and light foods (fresh fruits, vegetable juices, raw, vital salads, and lots of water) will nourish your body for outdoor activities. Include some protein with one or two meals in your diet and Concentrate on fresh fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as oranges, watermelon, tomatoes, and so on.

Alcohol, fizzy drinks, and coffee can all dehydrate you quickly. If at all possible, try to limit your intake of these popular beverages, especially during hot weather. A good substitute is a plain or flavoured water.

While you work on changing your diet, your exercise routines, and keeping yourself well-hydrated, make sure you do not forget to get enough rest. The harsh summer rays can lead to exhaustion, leaving you more tired than usual. Plan your schedule in a way that you get to catch up on enough sleep during the night.

What better way to ensure good physical fitness than to get your body moving? Wake up early and go for a run or a walk, hit the gym, practice yoga - practice whatever form of exercise you are comfortable with. The moral of the story being, keep your body moving. As long as you are active, your body tends to have more energy to fight health issues.



